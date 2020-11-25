NFL Postpones Thanksgiving Ravens-Steelers Matchup Until Sunday

This week's Ravens-Steelers matchup that was originally scheduled for Thanksgiving night has been postponed until Sunday afternoon, the NFL announced Wednesday.

The postponement comes amid a COVID-19 outbreak in the Baltimore Ravens organization. ESPN's Adam Schefter reported that the Ravens had five players and four staffers test positive for COVID-19 this week.

On Monday, the team announced that running backs J.K. Dobbins had tested positive for COVID-19. Linebacker Pernell McPhee was later placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list.

"The decision to change the game was made out of an abundance of caution to ensure the health and safety of players, coaches and game day personnel and in consultation with medical experts," the Steelers said in a statement.

The Ravens have lost three of their past four games. They were scheduled to travel to Pittsburgh on Wednesday.

Pittsburgh enters the AFC North divisional matchup undefeated.

A kickoff time for Sunday's game has yet to be determined