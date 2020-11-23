Mark Ingram, J.K. Dobbins Test Positive for COVID-19

Ravens running backs Mark Ingram and J.K. Dobbins tested positive for COVID-19 ahead of Thursday night's game against the Steelers, coach Jim Harbaugh confirmed to reporters on Monday.

Ingram and Dobbins will be placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list. Defensive tackle Brandon Williams will also go on the reserve list because he is considered a close contact.

Earlier in the day, the Ravens released a statement saying multiple members of their organization tested positive for the virus on Sunday night. Those individuals were immediately quarantined and the team began the contact tracing process. Baltimore closed its facility and conducted team activities virtually on Monday while contact tracing.

Harbaugh said there has been "no movement" in regards to changing the Ravens and Steelers' Thanksgiving matchup. The league has not changed the date of a game due to COVID-19 issues since Oct. 11.

The Ravens (6–4) are looking to bounce back after losing three of their last four games but will face a hefty challenge against the undefeated Steelers (10–0). Pittsburgh remains the only unbeaten team in the NFL, while Baltimore hopes it can hang on to a playoff spot.

Thursday's clash is the prime-time game in a Thanksgiving slate that also features Texans vs. Lions and Washington Football Team vs. Cowboys.

Kickoff between the Ravens and Steelers is set for 8:20 p.m. ET in Pittsburgh.