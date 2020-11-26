NFL Week 12 Picks From the MMQB Staff

It's Week 12! Even the annual three games of Thanksgiving football, perhaps the most traditional component of the NFL calendar, weren't safe from COVID-19 this year. The most appetizing matchup of the day was postponed to Sunday after the Ravens endured an outbreak. Our writers are confident the Steelers will take care of business despite their complaints about the unfortunate timing.

The staff are largely in step this week, with most of the games ending up as unanimous picks. But there is some dissension regarding the showdown for the AFC South lead between the Colts and the Titans, as well as the NFC matchup between the Panthers and Vikings, a game where the loser can likely start looking ahead to next year.

Here's who's picking games straight up for the MMQB this year:

Albert Breer, Senior NFL Reporter

Andrew Brandt, Business of Football Columnist

Gary Gramling, Senior Editor

Mitch Goldich, Editor/Writer

Conor Orr, Staff Writer

Jenny Vrentas, Senior Writer

