49ers to Play Final Home Games in Arizona

49ers to Play Home Games in Arizona Due to Local COVID-19 Restrictions

The 49ers will play their Week 13 and Week 14 home games in Arizona after Santa Clara County announced that contact sports would be temporarily prohibited from Nov. 30 to at least Dec. 21.

San Francisco, among other local teams, was in search of a new stadium to play in following the announcement.

The 49ers reached an agreement with the Cardinals and the NFL to play their final home games at State Farm Stadium in Arizona. San Francisco is scheduled to host the Bills in Week 13 and the Washington Football Team in Week 14. 

"The Cardinals organization, State Farm Stadium and League officials have been supportive and accommodating as we work through the many logistical issues involved in relocating NFL games," the 49ers' statement read.

The team added that information regarding their future practice arrangements "will be shared at the appropriate time." San Francisco prefers to practice in the Bay Area and fly to Arizona for games, but that might not work out logistically.

On Saturday, the 49ers said they were "aware" of the Santa Clara County Public Health Department's directive and were working with the NFL on "operational plans."

Santa Clara Country reported 574 new COVID-19 cases on Sunday following a record-setting 760 cases and 239 COVID-19-related hospitalizations on Saturday to mark the highest single-day counts since the beginning of the pandemic.

Maricopa County, home of the Cardinals, reported 512 new COVID-19 cases and four COVID-19-related deaths on Monday. The county has recorded 28,365 cases from Nov. 15-28, while Santa Clara County has reported 5,755 cases in the same time frame.

