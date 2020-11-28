49ers, Others Home Games in Jeopardy Under County Order

SI.com
NFL
NFLNCAAFMLBNBAFANTASYSOCCERHOCKEYNCAABSubscribe
Search

49ers, Stanford, San Jose State Games in Jeopardy With Contact Sports Temporarily Prohibited in Santa Clara County

Author:
Publish date:

Santa Clara County, home to the San Francisco 49ers, Stanford and San Jose State, announced on Saturday that contact sports will be temporarily prohibited until at least Dec. 21 amid the coronavirus pandemic.

"All recreational activities that involve physical contact or close proximity to persons outside one's household, including all contact sports, will be temporarily prohibited," the county said in a press release. "People can continue to engage in outdoor athletics and recreation where social distancing can be maintained at all times." 

County Counsel James Williams didn't answer which specific teams will be affected, Mercury News' Fiona Kelliher reported, but did confirm that the order includes the San Francisco 49ers.

The 49ers play at home on Dec. 7 and 13 while Stanford's next home game is scheduled for Dec. 12. San Jose State has home tilts slated for Dec. 5 and 11, and are among contenders in the Mountain West title game race.

What will happen to these games is unknown, but it's expected that they will be relocated if not canceled. For now, there is a three-week pause on all Santa Clara County high school, college and professional games in the county, as well as a 14-day quarantine for those traveling to the county from 150+ miles away. 

As of Saturday afternoon, the county reported 760 new COVID-19 cases and 239 COVID-related hospitalizations (71 of whom are in the ICU)—setting new records for the highest single-day counts since the beginning of the pandemic.

YOU MAY LIKE

matt-patricia-firing-ex-patriots
Play
NFL

Why the Lions Couldn't Replicate The Patriot Way

Bringing in a Patriots assistant can often feel like hiring Bill Belichick reincarnate, but Matt Patricia showed that's not always the case.

North Carolina Tar Heels quarterback Sam Howell (7) is sacked by Notre Dame Fighting Irish linebacker Marist Liufau (35) and linebacker Drew White (40) in the second quarter at Kenan Memorial Stadium.
Play
College Football

Which College Football Games in Week 14 Are Postponed Due to COVID-19?

As conferences head into the final three-week stretch before their respective championships, there have been several matchups postponed or canceled.

Vanderbilt kicker Sarah Fuller warms up pregame vs. Missouri
College Football

Vanderbilt Kicker Sarah Fuller Was Made for the Moment

The first woman to participate in a Power 5 game, Fuller was game from the start when presented with the opportunity.

patricia lions fired column
Play
NFL

The Lions Have a Lot of Work to Do

The Lions fired Matt Patricia and Bob Quinn on Saturday. They have far more work to do to fix their broken franchise.

Nov 14, 2020; Stanford, California, USA; Against a background of empty seats and Pittosporum trees, the Stanford Cardinal team takes the field before an NCAA college football game against the Colorado Buffaloes at Stanford Stadium.
Play
NFL

49ers, Others Home Games in Jeopardy Under County Order

Santa Clara County, home of the San Francisco 49ers, Stanford and San Jose State, announced contact sports will be temporarily prohibited until at least Dec. 21.

Patterson
Play
College Football

Buffalo's Patterson Ties NCAA Record for Single-Game Rushing TDs

Jaret Patterson rushed for 409 yards and eight touchdowns in Buffalo's 70–41 win over Kent State.

Matt
Play
NFL

Lions Fire Matt Patricia, GM Bob Quinn

Lions offensive coordinator Darrell Bevell will reportedly serve as the interim head coach.

Beijing selected as host of 2022 Winter Olympics--IMAGE
Play
Olympics

2022 Beijing Olympics Test Event Called Off Amid Travel Concerns

There are ongoing concerns about international travel during the coronavirus pandemic, which originated in China about a year ago.