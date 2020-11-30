SI.com
Report: Ravens-Steelers Postponed Until Wednesday

The Week 12 matchup between the Baltimore Ravens and Pittsburgh Steelers that was initially scheduled for Thanksgiving night will be postponed until Wednesday, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.

The Ravens-Steelers game was pushed from last Thursday to this past Sunday due to a series of positive tests within the Ravens organization. More subsequent tests forced pushed the game to Tuesday night and eventually Wednesday night.

According to The MMQB's Albert Breer, the Ravens are bringing in players for a walkthrough and game prep on Monday night. Breer reports that the team is planning to travel to Pittsburgh on Tuesday night after their COVID-19 testing for the day comes back.

On Sunday, Ravens Pro Bowl tight end Mark Andrews had tested positive for COVID-19 and became the latest high-profile player on the team to test positive. Quarterback Lamar Jackson and running backs J.K. Dobbins and Mark Ingram are among others.

As of Sunday morning, ESPN reported that at least 11 players and 10 staffers had tested positive for COVID-19By Monday afternoon, Baltimore had 19 players on the reserve/COVID list after four were added and four were removed. 

According to ESPN's Dan Graziano, Monday's round of testing by Baltimore produced one new positive for a player who is on injured reserve but has not been in close contact with others.

ProFootballTalk's Mike Florio reports there are also new fears of Ravens players refusing to play against the Steelers, which could create potential labor issues between the NFLPA and the NFL. 

The Steelers also recently placed three players on the reserve/COVID-19 list. 

Pittsburgh was scheduled to face Washington on Sunday night for Week 13, but according to the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette's Gerry Dulac, that game will be moved until Monday.

Baltimore is set to square off against Dallas in Week 13. The game was initially scheduled for Thursday night but was postponed until next Monday at the earliest. 

