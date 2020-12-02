Ravens RBs Mark Ingram, J.K. Dobbins Out vs. Steelers

The Ravens will be without running backs J.K. Dobbins and Mark Ingram as they face the Steelers on Wednesday night, according to NBC's Michele Tafoya.

Third-year running back Gus Edwards will get the start for Baltimore.

Dobbins and Ingram were among the first Ravens to test positive for COVID-19 on Nov. 22. Under NFL protocols, they were forced to enter a 10-day isolation period before returning to the field. Both running backs appeared to be eligible to play on Wednesday after being cleared from the COVID-19 list, but neither made the trip to Pittsburgh, per ESPN's Kimberley Martin.

Baltimore's running backs are far from the only Ravens out vs. Pittsburgh. The Ravens will be without quarterback Lamar Jackson in the AFC North battle, as well as wide receiver Willie Snead IV and tight end Mark Andrews. Linebackers Matthew Judon and Pernell McPhee are also out after testing positive for COVID-19 over the last week.

The Ravens currently sit third in the AFC North at 6–4. Pittsburgh is the NFL's lone undefeated team at 10–0.

Kickoff from Heinz Field in Pittsburgh on Wednesday is slated for 3:40 p.m. ET.