Patrick Mahomes, Aaron Rodgers Highlight 2021 Pro Bowl Rosters

Chiefs star quarterback Patrick Mahomes and Packers star quarterback Aaron Rodgers highlight the 2021 AFC and NFC Pro Bowl rosters, respectively, which were both released Monday evening.

Mahomes led all players in balloting for the 2021 Pro Bowl, followed by Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson, Titans running back Derrick Henry, Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce and the aforementioned Rodgers.

The roster selections are determined by the consensus votes of fans, players and coaches. Each group’s vote counts one-third toward determining the 88 All-Star players.

The Seahawks, Chiefs, Packers and Ravens each had seven players selected to the Pro Bowl.

This year's crop of players received the acknowledgment in-name-only, as the literal Pro Bowl Game will not take place due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Pro Bowl was originally slated to be played in Las Vegas at Allegiant Stadium on Jan. 31. Instead, the 2022 Pro Bowl will be awarded to Las Vegas.

According to NFL Network, in lieu of an actual contest, the league is working with EA Sports to create a series of virtual programming, including creating a virtual Pro Bowl game with 2021 Pro Bowl players playing within Madden NFL 21.

Below are this year's rosters:

2021 PRO BOWL PLAYERS BY POSITION:

AFC (* Denotes Starter)

Offense:

QB Patrick Mahomes* Chiefs

QB Josh Allen Bills

QB Deshaun Watson Texans

RB Derrick Henry* Titans

RB Nick Chubb Browns

RB Josh Jacobs Raiders

WR Tyreek Hill* Chiefs

WR Stefon Diggs* Bills

WR Keenan Allen Chargers

WR A.J. Brown Titans

TE Travis Kelce* Chiefs

TE Darren Waller Raiders

FB Patrick Ricard* Ravens

T Laremy Tunsil* Texans

T Eric Fisher* Chiefs

T Orlando Brown Ravens

G Quenton Nelson* Colts

G Joel Bitonio* Browns

G David DeCastro Steelers

C Maurkice Pouncey* Steelers

C Ryan Kelly Colts

Defense:

DE Myles Garrett* Browns

DE Joey Bosa* Chargers

DE Frank Clark Chiefs

DT Chris Jones* Chiefs

DT Cameron Heyward* Steelers

DT Calais Campbell Ravens

OLB T.J. Watt* Steelers

OLB Bradley Chubb* Broncos

OLB Matt Judon Ravens

ILB Darius Leonard* Colts

ILB Tremaine Edmunds Bills

CB Xavien Howard* Dolphins

CB Tre'Davious White* Bills

CB Marlon Humphrey Ravens

CB Stephon Gilmore Patriots

FS Minkah Fitzpatrick* Steelers

FS Justin Simmons Broncos

SS Tyrann Mathieu* Chiefs

Specialists:

LS Morgan Cox* Ravens

P Jake Bailey* Patriots

K Justin Tucker* Ravens

RS Andre Roberts* Bills

ST Matthew Slater Patriots

NFC

Offense:

QB Aaron Rodgers* Packers

QB Russell Wilson Seahawks

QB Kyler Murray Cardinals

RB Dalvin Cook* Vikings

RB Alvin Kamara Saints

RB Aaron Jones Packers

WR Davante Adams* Packers

WR DeAndre Hopkins* Cardinals

WR DK Metcalf Seahawks

WR Justin Jefferson Vikings

TE T.J. Hockenson* Lions

TE Evan Engram Giants

FB Kyle Juszczyk* 49ers

T David Bakhtiari* Packers

T Trent Williams* 49ers

T Terron Armstead Saints

G Brandon Scherff* Washington Football Team

G Elgton Jenkins* Packers

G Andrus Peat Saints

C Jason Kelce* Eagles

C Frank Ragnow Lions

Defense:

DE Cameron Jordan* Saints

DE Brandon Graham* Eagles

DE Chase Young Washington Football Team

DT Aaron Donald* Rams

DT Fletcher Cox* Eagles

DT Grady Jarrett Falcons

OLB Khalil Mack* Bears

OLB Za'Darius Smith* Packers

OLB Jason Pierre-Paul Buccaneers

ILB Bobby Wagner* Seahawks

ILB Fred Warner 49ers

CB Jalen Ramsey* Rams

CB Jaire Alexander* Packers

CB Marshon Lattimore Saints

CB James Bradberry Giants

FS Quandre Diggs* Seahawks

SS Budda Baker* Cardinals

SS Jamal Adams Seahawks

Specialists: