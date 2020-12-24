Dan Snyder Alleges Extortion by Washington Minority Owner

SI.com
NFL
NFLNCAAFMLBNBAFANTASYSOCCERHOCKEYNCAABSubscribe
Search

Dan Snyder Submits Court Filing Alleging Extortion by Washington Minority Owner

Author:
Publish date:

Washington Football Team owner Dan Snyder submitted a court filing on Wednesday accusing a team minority owner of attempted extortion. 

The filing, made in Maryland, states minority owner Dwight Schar allegedly tried to force Snyder to sell the franchise. Snyder cites Schar's involvement in Tuesday's report from the Washington Post that uncovered a $1.6 million payment by the Washington Football Team to a former female employee as part of a confidential settlement in 2009 after she described sexual misconduct by Snyder. 

"I firmly believe that Plaintiffs' motion and supplemental filing and the news articles that they have generated are the latest in the effort to extort me," the filing stated.

In court records filed Monday as part of a dispute between the team's owners, Snyder's business partners called the woman's account "a serious accusation of sexual misconduct." Snyder's filing countered several quotes from the Post's story and claim it gave a "misleading impression" of the merit to the allegations.

The 2009 settlement served to avoid negative publicity by Snyder rather than an admittance of sexual misconduct, per the Post

Snyder claims that no evidence of wrongdoing was found after an investigation by a law firm.

"Plaintiffs' purpose in submitting their supplemental filing is now clear: to try to continue to smear me in an effort to gain leverage in this business dispute," Snyder's filing reads. 

Snyder's three minority partners, Schar, Fred Smith and Bob Rothman, own a combined 40% of the team. They began to express interest in selling their shares this summer, but Snyder's reported offer to purchase them fell well below the franchise's value. 

The NFL is investigating Snyder and the Washington Football franchise after another Washington Post report in July featured former female employees describing their experiences with sexual harassment within the organization. In August, the Post published another report alleging a former senior executive instructed employees to create a behind-the-scenes video for Snyder featuring team cheerleaders, which Snyder has denied. 

YOU MAY LIKE

The Pirates traded first baseman Josh Bell to the Nationals.
Play
MLB

MLB Rumors: Pirates Trade 1B Josh Bell to Nationals

The Pirates are trading All-Star first baseman Josh Bell to the Nationals for pitchers Wil Crowe and Eddy Yean.

reggie-miller-analyst
Play
NBA

Reggie Miller and Chris Webber Preview the NBA Season

NBA on TNT analysts Reggie Miller and Chris Webber talk James Harden, the Nets and more.

Washington football team owner Dan Snyder
Play
NFL

Dan Snyder Alleges Extortion by Washington Minority Owner

Washington Football Team owner Dan Snyder submitted a court filing on Wednesday that accuses a team minority owner of attempted extortion.

future-general-managers-mcclay-dorsey-reese
Play
NFL

Future NFL GMs: Annual List of Names to Watch

Albert Breer's 12th annual list includes scouts, personnel experts, assistants, former GMs, cap wizards and rising names to watch.

The Concacaf Champions League trophy
Play
Soccer

What an Expanded CCL Could Look Like

Concacaf is mulling expansion for its Champions League beginning in 2023–full with a group stage that has a twist.

USATSI_15346880
Play
Fantasy

NFL Week 16 Injury Report – Key Updates Prior to Fantasy Football Championship Weekend

Before you finalize your Week 16 fantasy football rosters, be sure to check up on the latest injury updates from our expert SI Fantasy insiders. Here is a list of key players to monitor.

Thomas Tuchel is out as PSG manager
Play
Soccer

The Many Layers to Tuchel's Ouster, Pochettino's Pending Arrival at PSG

Thomas Tuchel wore out his welcome at PSG, which reportedly ousted the manager on Christmas Eve to turn the keys over to Mauricio Pochettino.

Oct 13, 2019; Cleveland, OH, USA; Cleveland Browns running back Nick Chubb (24) scores a touchdown during the first half against the Seattle Seahawks at FirstEnergy Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports
Play
Fantasy

Week 16 Fantasy Football Rankings, Articles, Reports & Tools Hub

All the content and tools available at your disposal to dominate the competition!