NFL Rumors: Tua to Start for Dolphins in Week 17

NFL Rumors: Despite Week 16 Benching, Tua to Start for Dolphins in Week 17

Despite being pulled from Miami's eventual Week 16 win over the Raiders, Dolphins rookie quarterback Tua Tagovailoa will start in Week 17 vs. the Bills, head coach Brian Flores said after the win.

“If we have to go to a relief pitcher in the ninth, that’s what we’ll do," Flores said.

Tagovailoa was pulled, and replaced by veteran quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick, with just under 10 minutes to play in the fourth quarter of Saturday's matchup with the Raiders. The move to Fitzpatrick came after three consecutive three-and-out drives for Miami. Tagovailoa was 17-for-22 for 94 yards and a touchdown, and was sacked three times prior to the benching.

The decision also marked the second time this season that Tagovailoa had been pulled mid-game for the 38-year-old quarterback. Fitzpatrick additionally made one fill-in start with Tagovailoa hurt.

Fitzpatrick finished the game 9-for-13 for 182 yards and a touchdown. With 12 seconds left in the game, he found found wide receiver Mack Hollins on a 34-yard completion, a play aided further by a 15-yard facemask penalty on the Raiders, which pushed Miami into field goal range. Kicker Jason Sanders made a 44-yard kick in the final seconds to give Miami a 26–25 victory.

Tagovailoa, the No. 5 pick in the 2020 NFL draft, has completed 65.1% of his pass attempts for 1,453 yards, 10 touchdowns and two interceptions.

Miami (10–5) is still looking to clinch its first playoff berth since 2016, and just their third since 2001.

