FitzMagic Replaces Tua, Eliminates Raiders From Playoffs in Chaotic Dolphins Win

For the second time in as many months, Dolphins rookie quarterback Tua Tagovailoa was benched after a shaky performance.

This time, the move resulted in a wild win that knocked out the Raiders from playoff contention.

Ryan Fitzpatrick found Mack Hollins on a 34-yard completion with 12 seconds left in the game. A facemask penalty on the play pushed Miami into field goal range, and Jason Sanders drilled a 44-yard kick to give the Dolphins a 26-25 win.

With just under 10 minutes to play in the fourth quarter and Miami trailing, 16-13, head coach Brian Flores opted to go with the veteran Fitzpatrick under center. To that point, Tagovailoa was 17-for-22 for 94 yards and a touchdown, and was sacked three times.

Mark J. Rebilas/USA TODAY Sports

The move came after three consecutive three-and-out drives for Miami, as the Raiders' defense imposed its will on the rookie-led offense. Fitzpatrick immediately led the Dolphins on a 13-play, 84-yard drive that ended on a game-tying field goal with just over four minutes to play.

The two teams combined for 22 points over the game's final 4:01, including two field goals in the last 19 seconds. Fitzpatrick finished 9-for-13 for 182 yards and a touchdown and was not sacked.

After the game, Flores said Tagovailoa will start in Week 17 against the Bills, per NFL Network's Steve Wyche. On the season, he's completed 65.1% of his pass attempts for 1,453 yards, 10 touchdowns and two interceptions.