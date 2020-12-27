SI.com
NFL
NFLNCAAFMLBNBAFANTASYSOCCERHOCKEYNCAABSubscribe
Search

FitzMagic Replaces Tua, Eliminates Raiders From Playoffs in Chaotic Dolphins Win

Author:
Updated:
Original:

For the second time in as many months, Dolphins rookie quarterback Tua Tagovailoa was benched after a shaky performance.

This time, the move resulted in a wild win that knocked out the Raiders from playoff contention.

Ryan Fitzpatrick found Mack Hollins on a 34-yard completion with 12 seconds left in the game. A facemask penalty on the play pushed Miami into field goal range, and Jason Sanders drilled a 44-yard kick to give the Dolphins a 26-25 win.

With just under 10 minutes to play in the fourth quarter and Miami trailing, 16-13, head coach Brian Flores opted to go with the veteran Fitzpatrick under center. To that point, Tagovailoa was 17-for-22 for 94 yards and a touchdown, and was sacked three times.

tua tagovailoa

The move came after three consecutive three-and-out drives for Miami, as the Raiders' defense imposed its will on the rookie-led offense. Fitzpatrick immediately led the Dolphins on a 13-play, 84-yard drive that ended on a game-tying field goal with just over four minutes to play.

The two teams combined for 22 points over the game's final 4:01, including two field goals in the last 19 seconds. Fitzpatrick finished 9-for-13 for 182 yards and a touchdown and was not sacked. 

After the game, Flores said Tagovailoa will start in Week 17 against the Bills, per NFL Network's Steve Wyche. On the season, he's completed 65.1% of his pass attempts for 1,453 yards, 10 touchdowns and two interceptions.

YOU MAY LIKE

cure bowl
College Football

Liberty Takes Down Coastal Carolina in Wild Cure Bowl Win

Liberty blocked Coastal Carolina's potential game-tying field goal in overtime of a 37-34 win in the Cure Bowl.

week-16-preview
Play
NFL Football

NFL Saturday Takeaways: Dolphins Summon FitzMagic in Vegas

Plus, Kliff-Kyler Cards lay an egg, Matthew Stafford's future, the fall of Big Ben, the solution for tanking and more.

tua tagovailoa
NFL

FitzMagic Replaces Tua, Eliminates Raiders From Playoffs in Chaotic Dolphins Win

Ryan Fitzpatrick replaced the rookie Tua Tagovailoa in the fourth quarter and led the Dolphins to a wild win over the Raiders.

jon huber
Wrestling

Jon Huber, Wrestler Known as Brodie Lee, Dies at 41

Huber's wife announced on Instagram that he died from a non-COVID-19 related lung issue.

thomas bryant
Extra Mustard

Wizards' Thomas Bryant Throws Down Jam on Wrong Basket

Thomas Bryant is still in a gift-giving mood as he had an impressive dunk on the opposing basket.

reggie bullock
Extra Mustard

Knicks Endure Jersey Snafu That Could Only Happen to Them

Against the 76ers on Saturday, there was something slightly off about Reggie Bullock's jersey.

Dec 26, 2020; Mobile, AL, USA; Georgia State Panthers quarterback Cornelious Brown IV (4) before the first quarter against the Western Kentucky Hilltoppers at Ladd-Peebles Stadium.
Play
College Football

Cornelius Brown Leads Georgia State to Win Over Western Kentucky

Cornelius “Quad” Brown threw for 226 yards and three touchdowns to lead Georgia State to a 39-21 victory over Western Kentucky.

Dec 26, 2020; Dallas, TX, USA; Louisiana-Lafayette Ragin Cajuns running back Trey Ragas (9) runs the ball against the UTSA Roadrunners in the first quarter at Gerald J. Ford Stadium.
Play
College Football

Louisiana-Lafayette Tops UTSA in First Responder Bowl

Trey Ragas scored on a 1-yard plunge with 7:16 left, and No. 16 Louisiana-Lafayette beat UTSA 31-24 in the First Responder Bowl.