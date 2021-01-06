NFL Rumors: Chan Gailey Resigns as Dolphins OC

Jasen Vinlove/USA TODAY Sports

Dolphins offensive coordinator Chan Gailey resigned from his position with Miami on Wednesday, the team announced.

2020 was Gailey’s lone season in Miami and 2021 will mark the Dolphins' third offensive coordinator in three seasons under head coach Brian Flores.

"I want to thank Chan for all of his hard work and dedication in what was a unique year," Flores said in a statement on Wednesday. "He played an important role on the staff and in the development of our young roster. I wish him all the best."

Miami's offense sputtered throughout much of 2020. The Dolphins finished No. 22 in yards per game and No. 15 in points scored. They failed to find a rhythm as Tua Tagovailoa and Ryan Fitzpatrick split time as the starting quarterback. Tagovailoa looks to seize full control of Miami's offense in 2021 with a new coordinator at the helm.

