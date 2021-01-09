How to Watch Colts vs. Bills

The No. 2 AFC seed Buffalo Bills will host the No. 7 Indianapolis Colts in a Wild Card Round matchup on Jan. 9.

The Bills earned home-field advantage to start the playoffs after finishing atop the AFC East with a 13-3 regular-season record, while the Colts' 11-5 record earned them second place in the AFC South. Buffalo opened as a seven-point favorite over Indianapolis.

How to Watch:

Time: 1:05 p.m. ET

TV Channel: CBS

Live Stream: You can stream the NFL Wild Card Round game on fuboTV (sign up for a free seven-day trial) or CBS All Access.

The Bills will attempt to advance past their first Wild Card Round since the 1995 season when they defeated the Dolphins 37-22 but later fell to the Steelers in the Divisional Round. Since then, Buffalo has suffered Wild Card Round losses in 1996, 1998, 1999, 2017 and 2019.

Buffalo has sported one of the NFL's top offenses during the 2020 season, averaging 31.3 points per game. The team has been led by quarterback Josh Allen, who recorded 37 passing and eight rushing touchdowns alongside 10 interceptions on 69.2% completion. Wide receiver Stefon Diggs has been Allen's top target with eight receiving touchdowns and 1,535 yards totaled.

The Colts enter Saturday's matchup having limited opponents to 22.6 points per game during the regular season. Offensively, veteran quarterback Philip Rivers has tallied 24 touchdowns and 11 interceptions on 68.0% completion. Running back Jonathan Taylor has recorded one receiving and 11 rushing touchdowns with 1,468 total yards.

Up to 6,772 fans will be in attendance at Bills Stadium after the team received approval to host a crowd at limited capacity throughout the playoffs. The matchup marks the Bills' first home playoff game in 25 years.