How to Watch Colts vs. Bills

SI.com
NFL
NFLNCAAFMLBNBAFANTASYSOCCERHOCKEYNCAABSubscribe
Search

Colts vs. Bills Live Stream: How to Watch NFL Wild Card Round, TV Channel, Start Time

Author:
Publish date:

The No. 2 AFC seed Buffalo Bills will host the No. 7 Indianapolis Colts in a Wild Card Round matchup on Jan. 9.

The Bills earned home-field advantage to start the playoffs after finishing atop the AFC East with a 13-3 regular-season record, while the Colts' 11-5 record earned them second place in the AFC South. Buffalo opened as a seven-point favorite over Indianapolis.

How to Watch:

Time: 1:05 p.m. ET

TV Channel: CBS

Live Stream: You can stream the NFL Wild Card Round game on fuboTV (sign up for a free seven-day trial) or CBS All Access

The Bills will attempt to advance past their first Wild Card Round since the 1995 season when they defeated the Dolphins 37-22 but later fell to the Steelers in the Divisional Round. Since then, Buffalo has suffered Wild Card Round losses in 1996, 1998, 1999, 2017 and 2019. 

Buffalo has sported one of the NFL's top offenses during the 2020 season, averaging 31.3 points per game. The team has been led by quarterback Josh Allen, who recorded 37 passing and eight rushing touchdowns alongside 10 interceptions on 69.2% completion. Wide receiver Stefon Diggs has been Allen's top target with eight receiving touchdowns and 1,535 yards totaled. 

The Colts enter Saturday's matchup having limited opponents to 22.6 points per game during the regular season. Offensively, veteran quarterback Philip Rivers has tallied 24 touchdowns and 11 interceptions on 68.0% completion. Running back Jonathan Taylor has recorded one receiving and 11 rushing touchdowns with 1,468 total yards.

Up to 6,772 fans will be in attendance at Bills Stadium after the team received approval to host a crowd at limited capacity throughout the playoffs. The matchup marks the Bills' first home playoff game in 25 years. 

YOU MAY LIKE

Oct 6, 2018; Colorado Springs, CO, USA; USA Men's Junior National Team participant Sharife Cooper (38) during minicamp at the U.S. Olympic Training Center.
College Basketball

Auburn's Sharife Cooper Cleared by NCAA, Will Debut Saturday

Cooper has been sidelined all season awaiting word on his eligibility from the NCAA.

Bills quarterback Josh Allen will face the Colts in the NFL Wild Card Round.
Play
NFL

How to Watch Colts vs. Bills

Find out how to watch the NFL Wild Card Round matchup between the Colts and Bills on Saturday, Jan. 9.

Washington Football Team quarterback Dwayne Haskins (7) throws a pass against the Baltimore Ravens during the second half at FedExField.
Play
NFL

NFL Rumors: Dwayne Haskins Set to Visit Panthers on Monday

The Washington Football Team waived Haskins on Dec. 28.

Jan 8, 2021; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; New Orleans Pelicans guard Lonzo Ball (2) brings the ball up court against Charlotte Hornets guard LaMelo Ball (2) during the third quarter at Smoothie King Center.
Play
NBA

Ball Vs. Ball: LaMelo Has Near Triple-Double in Win Over Lonzo

Hornets recovered from an 18-point deficit as LaMelo Ball has a near triple-double in the first game against brother Lonzo.

Purdue's Trevion Williams, left, celebrates with teammates after hitting the game winning shot in the Boilermakers 55-54 victory over MSU on Friday, Jan. 8, 2021, at the Breslin Center in East Lansing.
Play
College Basketball

No. 23 Michigan State Blows 17-Point Lead in Loss to Purdue

Trevion Williams scored 22 of his 26 points after halftime, helping Purdue rally as Michigan State blew a 17-point second half lead.

Screen Shot 2021-01-08 at 10.45.39 PM
Play
College Basketball

Flashing Red Lights Spoil Ending to Little Rock-Louisiana

The Ragin' Cajuns signature red lights flashed several seconds too early, throwing off a last second three-pointer and the officials didn't review the play.

Oregon defensive coordinator Andy Avalos works with the team on Aug. 3, 2019, in Eugene, Oregon. Avalos heads into his second season as the Ducks defensive coordinator.
Play
College Football

Report: Boise State Set to Hire Andy Avalos as Next HC

Boise State is zeroing in on hiring Oregon defensive coordinator Andy Avalos as its next head coach.

Jan 5, 2021; Brooklyn, New York, USA; Brooklyn Nets guard Kyrie Irving (11) shoots against Utah Jazz center Rudy Gobert (27) during the first half at Barclays Center.
Play
NBA

Kyrie Irving's Status Uncertain for Sunday Vs. Thunder

Kyrie Irving was reportedly against the bubble continuing this summer in wake of the Jacob Blake shooting.