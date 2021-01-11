Veldheer Set to Make NFL History After Reportedly Joining Packers

Offensive tackle Jared Veldheer could make NFL history this Saturday if he suits up for the Green Bay Packers.

According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, Veldheer has agreed to a deal with the Packers, one week after playing for the Indianapolis Colts in their playoff loss to the Buffalo Bills. If Veldheer does play for Green Bay on Saturday, he would become the first player in NFL history to play for two different teams in the same postseason.

Because of the league's modified rules this season which gave teams enhanced roster flexibility, Veldheer, who was on the Colts' practice squad, was moved up to the team's gameday roster prior to the wild-card contest. When the game ended, he reverted back to the Colts’ practice squad, allowing the Packers to sign him of Indianapolis' practice squad roster.

Veldheer, 33, played every snap in Indianapolis' 27-24 loss to the Bills.

In his career, he has also played for the Raiders, Cardinals and Broncos.

Last season, he also appeared in two regular season games with the Packers as well as in Green Bay's divisional round win over the Seahawks.

Kickoff for Saturday's divisional round game is set for 4:35 p.m. ET.