SI.com
NFL
NFLNCAAFMLBNBAFANTASYSOCCERHOCKEYNCAABSubscribe
Search

Ex-Colts OT Jared Veldheer Set to Make NFL History After Reportedly Signing With Packers

Author:
Publish date:

Offensive tackle Jared Veldheer could make NFL history this Saturday if he suits up for the Green Bay Packers. 

According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, Veldheer has agreed to a deal with the Packers, one week after playing for the Indianapolis Colts in their playoff loss to the Buffalo Bills. If Veldheer does play for Green Bay on Saturday, he would become the first player in NFL history to play for two different teams in the same postseason.

Because of the league's modified rules this season which gave teams enhanced roster flexibility, Veldheer, who was on the Colts' practice squad, was moved up to the team's gameday roster prior to the wild-card contest. When the game ended, he reverted back to the Colts’ practice squad, allowing the Packers to sign him of Indianapolis' practice squad roster. 

Veldheer, 33, played every snap in Indianapolis' 27-24 loss to the Bills. 

In his career, he has also played for the Raiders, Cardinals and Broncos.

Last season, he also appeared in two regular season games with the Packers as well as in Green Bay's divisional round win over the Seahawks.

Kickoff for Saturday's divisional round game is set for 4:35 p.m. ET.

YOU MAY LIKE

Tyreke Smith sacks Trevor Lawrence and Tommy Togiai pressures
Play
College Football

Ohio State Without Multiple Starters for Title Game Due to COVID-19

Two defensive lineman will be out for Ohio State against Alabama

Hard Rock Stadium
Play
College Football

How Many Fans Will Be at 2021 National Championship Game?

Find out how many fans will be at Monday's national championship between Alabama and Ohio State.

Jared Veldheer
Play
NFL

Veldheer Set to Make NFL History After Reportedly Joining Packers

Offensive tackle Jared Veldheer could make NFL history this Saturday after reportedly signing with the Green Bay Packers.

dan-quinn-cowboys-interview
Play
NFL

NFL Rumors: Cowboys Hire Dan Quinn as Next Defensive Coordinator

Dallas was searching for a new defensive coordinator after firing Mike Nolan last week.

doug-pederson-deshaun-watson-mike-priefer-maqb
Play
NFL

MAQB: What Led to Doug Pederson's Firing in Philadelphia

Early thoughts on obvious candidates to replace Doug Pederson in Philly and where he could be headed next.

nick saban
Play
College Football

Which Coach Has Won the Most National Championships?

Find out which college football coach has won the most national championships.

USATSI_15312306
Play
Gambling

Daily NBA Rundown - Odds, Bets, and Plays for Monday, January 11th

SI Gambling’s Corey Parson breaks down his Monday NBA wagers and shares his best bets, target lines, and more.

Alabama's DeVonta Smith and Mac Jones celebrate a touchdown
Play
College Football

How to Watch Alabama vs. Ohio State

Find out how to watch the national championship game between No. 1 Alabama and No. 3 Ohio State on Monday, Jan. 11.