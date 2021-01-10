SI.com
NFL
NFLNCAAFMLBNBAFANTASYSOCCERHOCKEYNCAABSubscribe
Search

Report: Drew Brees Likely to Retire After 2020 Season

Author:
Publish date:
drew-brees-new-orleans-saints

Saints quarterback Drew Brees is likely to retire after the 2020 postseason, according to the NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.

Brees, 41, is currently in his 20th NFL season. He threw for 2,942 yards and 24 touchdowns in 12 starts this season, leading the Saints to their fourth straight NFC South title. Brees currently sits atop the all-time passing yards list and trails only Tom Brady in career touchdown passes.

"I have yet to talk to one person who believes that Drew Brees will play in 2021," Rapoport said on Sunday morning. "He has not made clear his decision, he has not announced definitively that he is retiring after the playoffs, but certainly that seems to be the way this is headed."

Brees will start for the Saints on Sunday as they face the Bears in the NFC Wild Card Round. He missed four games in the regular season after fracturing 11 ribs in Week 9 against Tampa Bay. Brees also suffered a collapsed lung in the win over the Buccaneers, but he played in Week 10 against the 49ers. The 13-time Pro Bowler was placed on Injured Reserve due to his injuries on Nov. 21.  

New Orleans won the NFC South in 2020 after posting a 12–4 record. They will host Chicago on Sunday, with kickoff slated for 4:40 p.m. ET. Brees enters the postseason seeking his second career Super Bowl appearance.

YOU MAY LIKE

drew-brees-new-orleans-saints
NFL

Report: Drew Brees Likely to Retire After 2020 Season

Brees, 41, will make his 17th career playoff start on Sunday as the Saints host the Bears.

thomas-bryant-washington-wizards
NBA

Thomas Bryant Suffers Torn ACL, Out for Season

Bryant was averaging a career-high 14.3 points per game before tearing his ACL against the Heat on Saturday.

eagles-decision-doug-pederson
Play
NFL

Report: Doug Pederson's Status as Eagles Coach Is Uncertain

Pederson has coached the Eagles since 2016, amassing a 42-37-1 record.

Big Ten commissioner Kevin Warren introduces the Ohio State Buckeyes after their victory over the Northwestern Wildcats at conference championship.
Play
College Football

Kevin Warren Q&A: An Unusual First Year on the Job

Kevin Warren sat down with SI to talk about death threats, the historical weight of his position, the future of the CFP and more.

Alvin Kamara Drew Brees
Play
NFL

How to Watch Bears vs. Saints

Find out how to watch the NFL Wild Card Round matchup between the Bears and Saints on Sunday, Jan. 10.

Mitchell Trubisky_2
Play
NFL

NFL Rumors: Trubisky's Future With Bears Uncertain

Mitchell Trubisky and the Chicago Bears take on the Saints on Sunday afternoon.

Texans Helmet
Play
NFL

Report: Texans Ignored Search Firm in Hiring of New GM

The Houston Texans reportedly ignored the recommendation of the search firm they had hired to help them throughout their general manager search.

Lamar Jackson and the Ravens are facing the Titans in the AFC Wild Card Round.
Play
NFL

How to Watch Ravens vs. Titans

Find out how to watch the NFL wild-card matchup between the Ravens and Titans on Sunday, Jan. 10.