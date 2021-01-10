Report: Drew Brees Likely to Retire After 2020 Season

Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports

Saints quarterback Drew Brees is likely to retire after the 2020 postseason, according to the NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.

Brees, 41, is currently in his 20th NFL season. He threw for 2,942 yards and 24 touchdowns in 12 starts this season, leading the Saints to their fourth straight NFC South title. Brees currently sits atop the all-time passing yards list and trails only Tom Brady in career touchdown passes.

"I have yet to talk to one person who believes that Drew Brees will play in 2021," Rapoport said on Sunday morning. "He has not made clear his decision, he has not announced definitively that he is retiring after the playoffs, but certainly that seems to be the way this is headed."

Brees will start for the Saints on Sunday as they face the Bears in the NFC Wild Card Round. He missed four games in the regular season after fracturing 11 ribs in Week 9 against Tampa Bay. Brees also suffered a collapsed lung in the win over the Buccaneers, but he played in Week 10 against the 49ers. The 13-time Pro Bowler was placed on Injured Reserve due to his injuries on Nov. 21.

New Orleans won the NFC South in 2020 after posting a 12–4 record. They will host Chicago on Sunday, with kickoff slated for 4:40 p.m. ET. Brees enters the postseason seeking his second career Super Bowl appearance.