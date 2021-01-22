Patrick Mahomes Clears Concussion Protocol

Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes has been cleared from the NFL's concussion protocol and will play in Sunday's AFC championship game against the Bills, he announced Friday.

Mahomes entered concussion protocol after being injured during the Chiefs' divisional-round game against the Browns. The reigning Super Bowl champion exited the game in the third quarter with concussion-like symptoms after taking a hit.

Backup Chad Henne filled in for Mahomes and helped the Chiefs advance to the AFC title game after a key fourth-down conversion to Tyreek Hill in the team's 22-17 victory over Cleveland. Mahomes showed support for Henne after the game with his "HenneThingIsPossible" tweet.

Mahomes was a limited participant in practice on Wednesday and Thursday but was later cleared from concussion protocol after Friday's practice. Chiefs coach Andy Reid said Mahomes took the "majority" of the snaps in practice throughout the week.

Kansas City will appear in its third-straight AFC championship game, this time against the Bills. Buffalo is coming off an AFC East title and will be playing in its first conference title game since the 1993 season. Bills quarterback Josh Allen has recorded 37 touchdowns and 4,544 yards with 10 interceptions and 69.2% completion.

Mahomes totaled 38 touchdowns and 4,740 yards alongside six interceptions and 66.3% completions this season. The Chiefs finished atop the AFC with a 14-2 record.

Kansas City is hosting up to 17,000 fans at Arrowhead Stadium for the AFC championship game.