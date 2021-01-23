Tramon Williams Poised to Make NFL History With Packers

The Packers elevated cornerback Tramon Williams from the practice squad and could make NFL history on Sunday as Green Bay faces Tampa Bay in the NFC championship game.

If he plays on Sunday, he'll be the first player in league history to play for two different teams during the same postseason. Williams, 37, who last played for the Ravens, last appeared in Baltimore's 17-3 divisional-round loss to the Bills where he registered three tackles.

The prospect of history comes with the league's changed rules this season, allowing for more roster flexibility, due to COVID-19.

Last week, former Indianapolis offensive lineman Jared Veldheer signed with the Packers after the Colts were eliminated from the playoffs. Veldheer, however, never saw the field as he was placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list and wasn't eligible to play in the Packers' win over the Rams. Both Veldheer and Williams could accomplish the same feat on Sunday since both are eligible to play.

This is Williams's third stint with the Packers. He previously played for Green Bay from 2006 to 2014 and from 2018 to 2019. He helped win a Super Bowl with the Packers in 2011—the same season he was awarded his lone Pro Bowl appearance. He has also had stops with the Texans, Browns and Cardinals.

The Packers will host the Bucs on Sunday at 3:05 p.m. ET in the NFC championship game.