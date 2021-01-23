SI.com
NFL
NFLNCAAFMLBNBAFANTASYSOCCERHOCKEYNCAABSubscribe
Search

Ex-Ravens CB Tramon Williams Poised to Make NFL History With Packers

Author:
Publish date:

The Packers elevated cornerback Tramon Williams from the practice squad and could make NFL history on Sunday as Green Bay faces Tampa Bay in the NFC championship game.

If he plays on Sunday, he'll be the first player in league history to play for two different teams during the same postseason. Williams, 37, who last played for the Ravens, last appeared in Baltimore's 17-3 divisional-round loss to the Bills where he registered three tackles.

The prospect of history comes with the league's changed rules this season, allowing for more roster flexibility, due to COVID-19.

Last week, former Indianapolis offensive lineman Jared Veldheer signed with the Packers after the Colts were eliminated from the playoffs. Veldheer, however, never saw the field as he was placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list and wasn't eligible to play in the Packers' win over the Rams. Both Veldheer and Williams could accomplish the same feat on Sunday since both are eligible to play. 

This is Williams's third stint with the Packers. He previously played for Green Bay from 2006 to 2014 and from 2018 to 2019. He helped win a Super Bowl with the Packers in 2011—the same season he was awarded his lone Pro Bowl appearance. He has also had stops with the Texans, Browns and Cardinals.

The Packers will host the Bucs on Sunday at 3:05 p.m. ET in the NFC championship game.

YOU MAY LIKE

deshaun-watson-trade-top-10-landing-spots
Play
NFL

NFL Rumors: Watson Likes Jets Over Dolphins as Trade Options

The Jets' hiring of head coach Robert Saleh has quarterback Deshaun Watson intrigued.

Jan 18, 2021; Louisville, Kentucky, USA; The Florida State Seminoles celebrate their win over the Louisville Cardinals at KFC Yum! Center.
Play
College Basketball

Sizzling Seminoles Rout No. 20 Clemson

Florida State overwhelmed No. 20 Clemson between four players scoring in double digits and one tallying a double-double during its 80-61 upset win Saturday.

Tramon Williams with the Packers
NFL

Tramon Williams Poised to Make NFL History With Packers

After re-signing with the Packers, Tramon Williams could make history as the first NFL player to play for two different teams in the postseason.

Jan 23, 2021; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Maryland Terrapins guard Aaron Wiggins (2) shoots the ball as Minnesota Gophers center Liam Robbins (0) guards him during the first half at Williams Arena.
Play
College Basketball

Maryland Makes Program History With Win Over No. 17 Minnesota

Maryland's victory over Minnesota marks the first time in program history that it has three road wins over ranked teams in one season.

watch-conor-mcgregor-dustin-poirier
MMA

How to Watch Conor McGregor vs. Dustin Poirier

Conor McGregor and Dustin Poirier will meet in a highly anticipated rematch at Saturday's UFC 257.

Jan 23, 2021; Norman, Oklahoma, USA; Kansas Jayhawks guard Christian Braun (2) looses control of the ball as Oklahoma Sooners forward Brady Manek (35) defends him during the first half at Lloyd Noble Center.
Play
College Basketball

No. 9 Kansas Falls to Oklahoma for Third Straight Loss

Kansas has now lost three in a row for the first time since the 2012-13 season.

free-agent-rankings
Play
MLB

Ranking MLB's Top 50 Free Agents

Headlined by Trevor Bauer, DJ LeMahieu and J.T. Realmuto, take a deep dive into the best players available this winter.

Chloe Kim 2
Olympics

Chloe Kim Wins First Snowboarding Contest in 22 Months

Despite falling on her first trick in the competition, Chloe Kim nailed a frontside 1080 nearly an hour later to win the Laax Open.