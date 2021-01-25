NFL Rumors: Eric Fisher (Torn Achilles) to Miss Super Bowl

SI.com
The Kansas City Chiefs are Headed Back to the Super Bowl, will Face Tom Brady and the Buccaneers
NFL Rumors: Chiefs LT Eric Fisher to Miss Super Bowl With Torn Achilles

The Chiefs will play Super Bowl LV without Pro Bowl left tackle Eric Fisher, according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.

Rapoport reports Fisher suffered a torn Achilles during Kansas City's 38–24 win over the Bills in the AFC Championship.

Fisher was injured in the fourth quarter and after the game coach Andy Reid told reporters, "It doesn't look too good."

The Chiefs will face the Buccaneers in the Super Bowl without either of their starting tackles considering right tackle Mitchell Schwartz has been out for several months with a back injury. 

Mike Remmers had been starting in Schwartz's place, but the team moved him to left tackle after Fisher exited Sunday's game. Kansas City shifted Andrew Wylie from right guard to right tackle, while Stefan Wisniewski took over at guard. 

The Chiefs selected Fisher with the top pick in the 2013 NFL draft, and he was a key member of their Super Bowl-winning team last season.

Kansas City will face the Buccaneers in Super Bowl LV on Feb. 7 looking to repeat as champions. The last team to win back-to-back championships were the Patriots, who won Super Bowl XXXVIII and XXXIX following the 2003 and 2004 seasons, respectively.

Check out the latest news and rumors around the NFL:

  • The Eagles have agreed to terms with former Chargers OC Shane Steichen as their new offensive coordinator. (Ian Rapoport, NFL Network)
  • Broncos DBs coach Renaldo Hill will be Brandon Staley's defensive coordinator with the Chargers. (Dan Graziano and Jeremy Fowler, ESPN)
  • The Texans' head-coaching hire is not expected to change Deshaun Watson's thinking about wanting a trade. (Chris Mortensen, ESPN)
  • The Buccaneers are interested in bringing back WR Antonio Brown next season. (Ian Rapoport, NFL Network)

