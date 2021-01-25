Chiefs Beat Bills, Head to Super Bowl to Defend Title

SI.com
Chiefs Win AFC for Second Straight Year, Head to Super Bowl to Defend Title

For the second straight year, the Chiefs faced an early two-possession deficit in the AFC championship game. And for the second straight year, Patrick Mahomes and the vaunted Kansas City offense stormed back with ease en route to the Super Bowl.

Mahomes threw for 325 yards and three touchdowns as the Chiefs beat the Bills, 38-24, to advance to Super Bowl LV. They'll face Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in what amounts to a road game at Raymond James Stadium.

Travis Kelce celebrates a touchdown against the Bills in the AFC championship game.

The Bills jumped out ahead in the first quarter thanks in part to a Chiefs miscue. After Buffalo kicked a field goal on its opening drive, the Bills got the ball on the Chiefs threes line after a muffed punt by Mecole Hardman. Josh Allen found Dawson Knox one play later to give the Bills a 9-0 lead, but from there the Chiefs settled in.

Mahomes engineered three consecutive touchdown drives as part of a 21-0 run as Kansas City took control of the game. Hardman atoned for his earlier miscue by scoring the Chiefs' first touchdown on a three-yard pass from Mahomes. Darrel Williams scored from six yards out on the Chiefs' next drive, while rookie Clyde Edwards-Helaire punched in a one-yard score to give Kansas City a 21-9 lead.

Buffalo kicked a field goal just before halftime to make the score 21-12, though the Bills would never get closer than that.

Mahomes finished the game 29-for-38 for 325 yards and three touchdowns. Bills quarterback Josh Allen was 28-for-48 for 287 yards, two touchdowns and one interception.

Mahomes's favorite targets on the night were Travis Kelce and Tyreek Hill. Kelce had 13 catches for 118 yards and two touchdowns, while Hill had nine catches for 172 yards.

The Chiefs will face the Buccaneers in Super Bowl LV looking to repeat as champions. Kansas City opens the game as 3.5-point favorites, according to BetMGM. The last team to win back-to-back championships were the New England Patriots, who won Super Bowl XXXVIII and XXXIX following the 2003 and 2004 seasons, respectively.

