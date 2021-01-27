Bucs WR Scotty Miller Says He's Faster Than Tyreek Hill

SI.com
Buccaneers WR Scotty Miller Says He Could Beat Tyreek Hill in a Race

Chiefs receiver Tyreek Hill is widely considered to be the fastest player in the NFL, but there's one player who would like to take the five-time Pro Bowler in a race. 

“I’m taking me, every day of the week,” Buccaneer's wide receiver Scotty Miller said in an appearance on the Dan Patrick Show on Wednesday. “I’ll take me over anybody. Tyreek is unbelievable, super quick, unbelievable talent. But if we’re talking about a race, I’ve got all the confidence in myself going up against anybody.”

Perhaps Miller's claim isn't as outrageous as some would think. The high school track star ran an impressive 4.39 40-yard dash at his 2019 pro day, just shy of Hill's 4.29 mark. And while Miller doesn't outrun defenses as often as Hill at the professional level, he's proven to be quite the effective receiver in recent weeks. Miller hauled in a touchdown pass from Tom Brady in the final seconds of the first half of last week's NFC Championship, growing a Buccaneers' lead they would never relinquish. 

Miller will get another chance to show off his speed compared to Hill in Super Bowl LV on Feb. 7. Hill enters the contest with an impressive Super Bowl performance already on his career résumé, catching nine passes for 105 yards in a win over the 49ers in Super Bowl LIV. The two won’t want to risk injury by going head-to-head in warmups, but maybe they can make it happen in the offseason. 

