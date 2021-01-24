SI.com
NFL
NFLNCAAFMLBNBAFANTASYSOCCERHOCKEYNCAABSubscribe
Search

Tom Brady, Buccaneers Burn Packers With Last-Second TD to Close First Half

Author:
Publish date:
tom-brady-buccaneers-packers

Tom Brady didn't exactly play like a 43-year-old in the first half against the Packers Sunday, throwing for 202 yards and two touchdowns at Lambeau Field in Green Bay. And right before Tampa entered the locker room, Brady put an exclamation mark on his superb opening half. 

Brady launched a 39-yard touchdown pass to wide receiver Scottie Miller with just one second left in the first half, giving the Buccaneers a 21–10 lead against the favored Packers. The touchdown toss came five plays after an interception from Green Bay quarterback Aaron Rodgers, flipping the contest's momentum as the two veteran QBs battle for the NFC crown.

Brady is seeking his 10th Super Bowl appearance this season after winning the Lombardi Trophy six times in New England. Rodgers and the Packers have not appeared in the Super Bowl since winning Super Bowl XLV in February 2011.

The winner of Sunday's NFC Championship will face either the Bills or Chiefs in Super Bowl LV on Feb. 7.

YOU MAY LIKE

brown thumb
Play
NFL

NFL Rumors: Bucs Want to Re-Sign Antonio Brown, Texans HC Search Narrowing

On the year, Browns has recorded 45 catches for 483 yards and four touchdowns.

tom-brady-buccaneers-packers
NFL

Brady, Bucs Finish First Half With Last-Second Touchdown

Brady tossed a 39-yard touchdown pass to wide receiver Scotty Miller to give the Buccaneers a 21–10 lead at the half in Green Bay.

May 1, 2019; Arlington, TX, USA; Pittsburgh Pirates starting pitcher Jameson Taillon (50) delivers a warm-up pitch during the second inning against the Texas Rangers at Globe Life Park in Arlington.
Play
MLB

Grading the Yankees' Trade for Jameson Taillon

In trading for Jameson Taillon, the Yankees upgraded their starting rotation. But there is some risk to the deal.

Josh Allen and the Bills visit the Chiefs in the AFC championship game.
Play
NFL

How to Watch Bills vs. Chiefs

Find out how to watch the AFC championship game between the Bills and Chiefs on Sunday, Jan. 24.

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp
Play
Soccer

Liverpool's Struggles Continue With FA Cup Loss at Man United

After a 3–2 loss to Manchester United in the FA Cup, Liverpool has won only one of its last seven games.

Greg Olsen
Play
NFL

Seahawks TE Greg Olsen Retires From NFL

Olsen is set to join FOX as an NFL game analyst next season.

Jameson Taillon
Play
MLB

Yankees Acquire SP Jameson Taillon From Pirates

Taillon did not pitch in 2020 after undergoing his second Tommy John surgery.

Tom Brady_3
Play
NFL

Report: Brady to Make $1M in Incentives If Bucs Win Super Bowl

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady signed a two-year contract last offseason.