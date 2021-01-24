Brady, Bucs Finish First Half With Last-Second Touchdown

Benny Sieu-USA TODAY

Tom Brady didn't exactly play like a 43-year-old in the first half against the Packers Sunday, throwing for 202 yards and two touchdowns at Lambeau Field in Green Bay. And right before Tampa entered the locker room, Brady put an exclamation mark on his superb opening half.

Brady launched a 39-yard touchdown pass to wide receiver Scottie Miller with just one second left in the first half, giving the Buccaneers a 21–10 lead against the favored Packers. The touchdown toss came five plays after an interception from Green Bay quarterback Aaron Rodgers, flipping the contest's momentum as the two veteran QBs battle for the NFC crown.

Brady is seeking his 10th Super Bowl appearance this season after winning the Lombardi Trophy six times in New England. Rodgers and the Packers have not appeared in the Super Bowl since winning Super Bowl XLV in February 2011.

The winner of Sunday's NFC Championship will face either the Bills or Chiefs in Super Bowl LV on Feb. 7.