Mahomes Surprised Teams Bypassed Bieniemy in Coaching Search

Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes is surprised offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy has not received a head coaching offer.

"It amazes me, honestly," Mahomes said on the Dan Patrick Show. "If you look at his track record and the way he's able to coach us, the way he's able to lead men. ... It's a special talent.

"It's a loss for everybody else in the NFL and a gain for us. Hopefully he gets his chance, because he'll succeed at wherever he is. But if he doesn't, we're glad enough to have him back again."

Bieniemy has been the Chiefs' offensive coordinator since 2018. He interviewed for coaching vacancies in each of the last two offseasons but has yet to receive a head coach job. Seven head coaching vacancies have been filled this offseason. Ravens assistant David Culley took the final spot when he was hired by the Texans on Wednesday.

Mahomes's comments on Thursday echo the sentiment of Washington quarterback Alex Smith, who played under Bieniemy in 2018.

"I think it's ridiculous that he hasn't been hired yet," Smith told Yahoo Sports' Terez Paylor. "I know the interview process is weird with the team still in it but regardless, I don't see how you excuse it."

Kansas City's offense has been relatively dominant in three years with Bieniemy. The Chiefs finished fifth in scoring in 2019 before winning Super Bowl LIV, and they enter Super Bowl LV on Feb. 7 following a 38-point performance in the AFC Championship.

Mahomes threw for 4,740 yards and 38 touchdowns in 2020. He has tossed 17 touchdowns and just two interceptions in seven career playoff games.