SI.com
NFL
NFLNCAAFMLBNBAFANTASYSOCCERHOCKEYNCAABSubscribe
Search

Patrick Mahomes Surprised Teams Bypassed Eric Bieniemy in Coaching Search

Author:
Publish date:
patrick-mahomes-eric-bieniemy

Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes is surprised offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy has not received a head coaching offer.

"It amazes me, honestly," Mahomes said on the Dan Patrick Show. "If you look at his track record and the way he's able to coach us, the way he's able to lead men. ... It's a special talent.

"It's a loss for everybody else in the NFL and a gain for us. Hopefully he gets his chance, because he'll succeed at wherever he is. But if he doesn't, we're glad enough to have him back again."

Bieniemy has been the Chiefs' offensive coordinator since 2018. He interviewed for coaching vacancies in each of the last two offseasons but has yet to receive a head coach job. Seven head coaching vacancies have been filled this offseason. Ravens assistant David Culley took the final spot when he was hired by the Texans on Wednesday. 

Mahomes's comments on Thursday echo the sentiment of Washington quarterback Alex Smith, who played under Bieniemy in 2018. 

"I think it's ridiculous that he hasn't been hired yet," Smith told Yahoo Sports' Terez Paylor. "I know the interview process is weird with the team still in it but regardless, I don't see how you excuse it."

Kansas City's offense has been relatively dominant in three years with Bieniemy. The Chiefs finished fifth in scoring in 2019 before winning Super Bowl LIV, and they enter Super Bowl LV on Feb. 7 following a 38-point performance in the AFC Championship.

Mahomes threw for 4,740 yards and 38 touchdowns in 2020. He has tossed 17 touchdowns and just two interceptions in seven career playoff games. 

YOU MAY LIKE

patrick-mahomes-eric-bieniemy
NFL

Mahomes Surprised Teams Bypassed Bieniemy in Coaching Search

Mahomes: "It's a loss for everybody else in the NFL and a gain for us."

USATSI_15451657
Play
Gambling

The Fantasy Executive's Daily NBA Rundown - Odds, Bets, and Plays for Thursday, January 28th

SI Gambling’s Corey Parson breaks down his Thursday NBA wagers and shares his best bets, target lines, props and more.

Robert-Lewandowski-Bayern-Munich-Bundesliga-Challengers
Play
Soccer

Bayern Munich Benefits From Bundesliga Challengers' Blips

Despite underwhelming form and a squad creaking under the strain of a packed schedule, Bayern maintains a grasp on the Bundesliga title.

Frenkie-De-Jong-Form-Barcelona
Play
Soccer

De Jong's Form a Bright Spot for Barcelona Amid Tumult

The 23-year-old Dutch star has scored four goals this month while also playing a key part in creating other goals

deshaun-watson-houston-texans
Play
NFL

Deshaun Watson Requests Trade Despite David Culley Hire

Watson reportedly requested a trade out of Houston "weeks ago," per ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Kurt Angle makes his entrance at WrestleMania 35
Play
Wrestling

Kurt Angle Launches First Podcast

WWE icon Kurt Angle says his new podcast will cover everything from his legendary wrestling career to his struggles with addiction.

Liverpool-Tottenham-Klopp-Mourinho
Play
Soccer

How to Watch Tottenham vs. Liverpool

The two Premier League contenders are jockeying for positioning near the top of the table on Thursday, Jan. 28.

Chelsea Gray
Play
WNBA

WNBA Rumors: All-Star Guard Chelsea Gray to Sign With Aces

The Las Vegas Aces are reportedly adding one of the league's best free-agents this offseason.