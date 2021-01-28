Report: Texans to Hire Ravens Assistant David Culley as Head Coach

Amid reports that the Texans' next head coach will have no bearing on star quarterback Deshaun Watson's desire to be traded, Houston has apparently found its man.

The Texans have reportedly offered David Culley the position as their next head coach, according to Tom Pelissero of the NFL Network, and he's expected to accept. Ian Rapoport and Mike Garafolo also contributed to the report.

As compensation for the hire of a minority coach, the Ravens will receive two third-round compensatory picks. Culley is the first Black hire of this head coaching cycle and the second minority along with new Jets coach Robert Saleh.

Kirby Lee/USA TODAY Sports

Culley, 65, is currently the passing game coordinator, wide receivers coach and assistant head coach for the Baltimore Ravens, where he's been for the past two seasons. His career includes many stops around the NFL, including stints with the Buffalo Bills, Kansas City Chiefs, Philadelphia Eagles and Pittsburgh Steelers.

In all, Culley has 27 years of experience coaching in the NFL and 16 years at the collegiate level, but has never been an offensive coordinator, defensive coordinator or head coach. The majority of his experience coaching a position group has been wide receiver, though he was also the Bills quarterbacks coach in 2017 and 2018 and was the first Black QB in Vanderbilt history in 1975.

Offensive coordinator Tim Kelly will remain with the team, according to Rapaport, to maintain a sense of continuity on offense.

Houston's coaching search turned some heads when the Texans reportedly interviewed Josh McCown for their head coaching vacancy. McCown's consideration was rumored to be a tactic for controversial executive VP of of football operations Jack Easterby to exercise more power within the organization. The Texans also interviewed former Lions coach Jim Caldwell, as well as Bills defensive coordinator Leslie Frazier and Chiefs offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy.

The Texans went 4-12 in 2020 and fired Bill O'Brien after an 0-4 start. O'Brien, who was in his seventh season with the team, led Houston to four AFC South championships during his tenure but never advanced to the AFC championship.