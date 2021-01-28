Report: Texans to Hire Ravens Assistant David Culley as Head Coach

SI.com
NFL
NFLNCAAFMLBNBAFANTASYSOCCERHOCKEYNCAABSubscribe
Search
Is Richard Sherman right? Should Deshaun Watson go to New York Jets?
Is Richard Sherman right? Should Deshaun Watson go to New York Jets?

Report: Texans to Hire David Culley as Next Head Coach

Author:
Updated:
Original:

Amid reports that the Texans' next head coach will have no bearing on star quarterback Deshaun Watson's desire to be traded, Houston has apparently found its man.

The Texans have reportedly offered David Culley the position as their next head coach, according to Tom Pelissero of the NFL Network, and he's expected to accept. Ian Rapoport and Mike Garafolo also contributed to the report.

As compensation for the hire of a minority coach, the Ravens will receive two third-round compensatory picks. Culley is the first Black hire of this head coaching cycle and the second minority along with new Jets coach Robert Saleh. 

Ravens assistant David Culley coaches during a practice for the 2020 Pro Bowl.

Culley, 65, is currently the passing game coordinator, wide receivers coach and assistant head coach for the Baltimore Ravens, where he's been for the past two seasons. His career includes many stops around the NFL, including stints with the Buffalo Bills, Kansas City Chiefs, Philadelphia Eagles and Pittsburgh Steelers.

In all, Culley has 27 years of experience coaching in the NFL and 16 years at the collegiate level, but has never been an offensive coordinator, defensive coordinator or head coach. The majority of his experience coaching a position group has been wide receiver, though he was also the Bills quarterbacks coach in 2017 and 2018 and was the first Black QB in Vanderbilt history in 1975.

Offensive coordinator Tim Kelly will remain with the team, according to Rapaport, to maintain a sense of continuity on offense.

Houston's coaching search turned some heads when the Texans reportedly interviewed Josh McCown for their head coaching vacancy. McCown's consideration was rumored to be a tactic for controversial executive VP of of football operations Jack Easterby to exercise more power within the organization. The Texans also interviewed former Lions coach Jim Caldwell, as well as Bills defensive coordinator Leslie Frazier and Chiefs offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy.

The Texans went 4-12 in 2020 and fired Bill O'Brien after an 0-4 start. O'Brien, who was in his seventh season with the team, led Houston to four AFC South championships during his tenure but never advanced to the AFC championship.

YOU MAY LIKE

Steven Matz pitches against the Braves at Citi Field.
Play
MLB

Blue Jays Acquire Steven Matz in Trade With Mets

Matz, 29, went 0-5 in six starts with a 9.68 ERA in 2020. He's 31-41 with a 4.35 ERA in 107 starts for his career.

Ravens assistant David Culley coaches during a practice for the 2020 Pro Bowl.
Play
NFL

Report: Texans to Hire Ravens Assistant David Culley as Head Coach

Culley, 65, has 27 years of experience coaching in the NFL and 16 in college. He's spent the last two seasons as an assistant with the Ravens.

Jared Goff will reportedly have competition for the starting quarterback job if he remains on the Rams in 2021.
Play
NFL

NFL Rumors: Goff, Wolford to Compete for Rams QB Job; Teams Circling Stafford

Rams quarterbacks Jared Goff and John Wolford are reportedly expected to have an open competition for the starting job next season if both remain on the roster.

chad-wheeler-seahawks
NFL

Released Seahawk Wheeler Speaks Out After Domestic Violence Arrest

The ex-Seahawks tackle who was released Wednesday said he's stepping away from football to get help in wake of a disturbing incident with his girlfriend.

Ogwumike
Play
WNBA

Report: Nneka Ogwumike Re-Signs With Los Angeles Sparks

Ogwumike was one of the top three free agents this offseason.

Man-United-Sheffield
Play
Soccer

Loss to Last-Place Sheffield Costs Man United Chance to Reclaim First

A shocking 2-1 defeat at Old Trafford gifts Manchester City a cushion at the top.

free-agent-rankings
Play
MLB

Ranking MLB's Top 50 Free Agents

Headlined by Trevor Bauer, DJ LeMahieu and J.T. Realmuto, take a deep dive into the best players available this winter.

Candace Parker
Play
WNBA

Report: Former MVP Candace Parker to Sign With Chicago Sky

Parker has spent the first 13 seasons of her WNBA career with the Los Angeles Sparks.