WFT Coach Ron Rivera Is Officially Cancer-Free

SI.com
NFL
NFLNCAAFMLBNBAFANTASYSOCCERHOCKEYNCAABSubscribe
Search
Washington Football Coach Ron Rivera Diagnosed With Cancer
Washington Football Coach Ron Rivera Diagnosed With Cancer

Washington Football Team Coach Ron Rivera Is Officially Cancer-Free

Author:
Updated:
Original:

After months of battling cancer and coaching full-time, Ron Rivera and his family received news they had been praying for. 

The Washington Football Team head coach is officially cancer-free, his daughter Courtney tweeted on Thursday. She received the call from her parents as they left the hospital, where a PET scan confirmed the good news.  

Rivera had been undergoing treatment for squamous cell carcinoma, a skin cancer on his neck. He completed seven weeks of treatments in late October, one day after his team beat the Dallas Cowboys. 

"'Inspirational' is casually thrown around but this is the real thing," Washington team president Jason Wright tweeted. "The complexities of culture change on a young team, a (weird) NFC East race, a pandemic, while fighting w/ your family, emotionally & physically, on a journey to health... We bear witness to something special."

Earlier on Thursday, Rivera was named NFC Coach of the Year by NFL 101 Awards. 

The head coach was open about the difficulties he faced during treatment this season, but he was able to persevere and lead the Washington Football Team to the NFC East title

"The fatigue, how tired you get, at times you get nauseous," Rivera said of how his chemotherapy treatments impacted him, per ESPN's John Keim in October. "At times your equilibrium is messed around with, almost a sense of vertigo. And then the nausea. It hits you at any time, anywhere. But the fatigue, going out to practice it limited me and that bothers me because I can't coach the way I coach."

Rivera should be back to full strength next season, when his team will try to defend its division crown and claim Washington's first playoff win since 2005.

YOU MAY LIKE

MLS logo
Play
Soccer

The Players' Proposal to MLS and What a Lockout Would Entail

The ball is in MLS's court ahead of its own deadline to reach a new agreement with its players.

Jan 3, 2021; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Washington Football Team head coach Ron Rivera before action against the Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field.
Play
NFL

WFT Coach Ron Rivera Is Officially Cancer-Free

Washington Football Team head coach Ron Rivera is officially cancer-free after battling skin cancer on his neck throughout the season, his daughter said Thursday.

Liverpool-Tottenham-Salah-Firmino-Mane
Play
Soccer

Liverpool Begins to Get Its Groove Back

Liverpool's attacking drought is over, with three valuable points secured. Now the question is whether this can become the norm again.

patrick-mahomes-eric-bieniemy
NFL

Mahomes Surprised Teams Bypassed Bieniemy in Coaching Search

Mahomes: "It's a loss for everybody else in the NFL and a gain for us."

USATSI_15451657
Play
Gambling

The Fantasy Executive's Daily NBA Rundown - Odds, Bets, and Plays for Thursday, January 28th

SI Gambling’s Corey Parson breaks down his Thursday NBA wagers and shares his best bets, target lines, props and more.

Robert-Lewandowski-Bayern-Munich-Bundesliga-Challengers
Play
Soccer

Bayern Munich Benefits From Bundesliga Challengers' Blips

Despite underwhelming form and a squad creaking under the strain of a packed schedule, Bayern maintains a grasp on the Bundesliga title.

Frenkie-De-Jong-Form-Barcelona
Play
Soccer

De Jong's Form a Bright Spot for Barcelona Amid Tumult

The 23-year-old Dutch star has scored four goals this month while also playing a key part in creating other goals

deshaun-watson-houston-texans
Play
NFL

Deshaun Watson Requests Trade Despite David Culley Hire

Watson reportedly requested a trade out of Houston "weeks ago," per ESPN's Adam Schefter.