Washington's Ron Rivera completes last cancer treatment - Sports Illustrated
SI.com
NFL
NFLNCAAFMLBNBAFANTASYSOCCERHOCKEYNCAABSubscribe
Search

Washington HC Ron Rivera Completes Last Round of Cancer Treatment

Author:
Updated:
Original:

Washington Football Team head coach Ron Rivera completed his last round of cancer treatments on Monday.

Rivera, who announced in August that he had squamous cell cancer, completed seven weeks of treatments, one day after his team knocked off Dallas 25-3.

"'Inspirational' is casually thrown around but this is the real thing," Washington team president Jason Wright tweeted. "The complexities of culture change on a young team, a (weird) NFC East race, a pandemic, while fighting w/ your family, emotionally & physically, on a journey to health... We bear witness to something special."

Despite finishing his final treatment on Monday, Rivera will still have to attend follow-up appointments and subsequent medical scans. 

"The fatigue, how tired you get, at times you get nauseous," Rivera said of how his chemotherapy treatments impacted him, per ESPN's John Keim. "At times your equilibrium is messed around with, almost a sense of vertigo. And then the nausea. It hits you at any time, anywhere. But the fatigue, going out to practice it limited me and that bothers me because I can't coach the way I coach."

As Rivera, 58, exited Washington, D.C.'s Inova Schar Cancer Institute, he received a "special send-off" from his cancer care team.

Countless members of the NFL world also voiced their support for Rivera.

"Sending our very best wishes to my friend Ron Rivera, who finished his final round of cancer treatment today!" Maryland Governor Larry Hogan tweeted. "And nice win against the Cowboys this Sunday!"

YOU MAY LIKE

graham-mertz-wisconsin
Play
College Football

Paul Chryst Won't Comment on QB Graham Mertz's Status

Mertz reportedly tested positive for COVID-19 on Saturday, one day after Wisconsin's season-opening win over Illinois.

Ron Rivera_1
Play
NFL

Washington HC Ron Rivera Completes Last Round of Cancer Treatment

As Ron Rivera finished his final cancer treatment, countless members of the NFL world  voiced their support for the Washington head coach.

Pogba-France-Rumors
Play
Soccer

Pogba Disputes 'Fake' Report He's Quitting France

Paul Pogba took to social media to lambast The Sun for inaccurate and sensationalized "reporting."

Rutgers head coach Greg Schiano
Play
College Football

Forde-Yard Dash: Reverberations of Rutgers' Opening Win

Those in Tennessee likely took note of Greg Schiano's return-to-Rutgers debut against Michigan State.

A basketball in a net
College Basketball

ESPN to Scrap College Hoops Event Plans in Orlando

At least eight college basketball events were expected to be held in an Orlando bubble to start the season.

CFB_Rutgers

CFB_Rutg

sean miuller
Play
Video

University of Arizona Basketball Charged with Nine Violations in Notice of Allegations

It has been a long process but the University of Arizona was charged with nine rule violations by the NCAA, including five Level One allegations, which would lead to massive sanctions against the school's athletic department, the men's basketball program in particular. Sports ...read more

  • 2 hours ago