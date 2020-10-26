Washington HC Ron Rivera Completes Last Round of Cancer Treatment

Washington Football Team head coach Ron Rivera completed his last round of cancer treatments on Monday.

Rivera, who announced in August that he had squamous cell cancer, completed seven weeks of treatments, one day after his team knocked off Dallas 25-3.

"'Inspirational' is casually thrown around but this is the real thing," Washington team president Jason Wright tweeted. "The complexities of culture change on a young team, a (weird) NFC East race, a pandemic, while fighting w/ your family, emotionally & physically, on a journey to health... We bear witness to something special."

Despite finishing his final treatment on Monday, Rivera will still have to attend follow-up appointments and subsequent medical scans.

"The fatigue, how tired you get, at times you get nauseous," Rivera said of how his chemotherapy treatments impacted him, per ESPN's John Keim. "At times your equilibrium is messed around with, almost a sense of vertigo. And then the nausea. It hits you at any time, anywhere. But the fatigue, going out to practice it limited me and that bothers me because I can't coach the way I coach."

As Rivera, 58, exited Washington, D.C.'s Inova Schar Cancer Institute, he received a "special send-off" from his cancer care team.

Countless members of the NFL world also voiced their support for Rivera.

"Sending our very best wishes to my friend Ron Rivera, who finished his final round of cancer treatment today!" Maryland Governor Larry Hogan tweeted. "And nice win against the Cowboys this Sunday!"