Report: Rams Called Packers About Potential Rodgers Trade

SI.com
NFL
NFLNCAAFMLBNBAFANTASYSOCCERHOCKEYNCAABSubscribe
Search
Watson, Rodgers, Stafford: How Many First Round Picks Would You Invest?
Watson, Rodgers, Stafford: How Many First Round Picks Would You Invest?

Report: Rams Called Packers About Potential Aaron Rodgers Trade Prior to Stafford Deal

Author:
Publish date:

Prior to their reported trade with the Detroit Lions this past Saturday night, the Los Angeles Rams "made a run" at acquiring Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers, according to the Los Angeles Times's Sam Farmar. 

However, the Packers were "adamant," reports Farmar, about not dealing Rodgers.

NFL Network's Peter Schrager confirmed initial Farmar's report on Monday.

After the NFC championship loss to the Buccaneers, Rodgers said he had an "uncertain" future with the club, which led to speculation about his future. The Green Bay quarterback went on The Pat McAfee Show last week and said he feels confident he'll return to the Packers next season. 

On Saturday night, Los Angeles agreed to send quarterback Jared Goff along with a third-round pick in 2021 and first-round picks in 2022 and 2023 to the Detroit Lions in exchange for quarterback Matthew Stafford.

According to The MMQB's Albert Breer, the Rams initially offered Detroit their 2022 first-round pick, Goff and an additional draft pick but that offered was rebuffed. 

MMQB: Inside the Trade Negotiations That Gave Matthew Stafford and Sean McVay What They Wanted

Stafford, per Breer, preferred to be traded to the Rams, 49ers and Colts. 

According to The MMQB, the market had crystallized by Saturday night with the following teams interested:

  • Both Washington and Carolina had offered their first-round picks, among other assets, in possible deals.

  • The Colts discussed packages of picks and players, but never actually wound up offering their first-rounder, the 21st pick.

  • The 49ers never made an initial offer despite talking to the Lions at last week's Senior Bowl.

  • The Broncos discussed a possible pick swap with Detroit, but per Breer were "weren’t playing in the neighborhood where this was going.

  • The Patriots and Bears both checked in, though, NBC Sports Boston's Tom Curran reported Sunday that Stafford nixed the Patriots as a destination.

  • Talks with the Jets also didn't progress after New York checked in late on Friday.

"I'm just excited to be somewhere that I know wants me and appreciates me," Goff told NFL Network's Michael Silver on Sunday

Last season, Goff threw for 3,952 yards and 20 touchdowns with 13 interceptions.

Stafford, the No. 1 overall pick in 2009, turns 33 in a week and has two years and $43 million left on his contract. He threw for 4,084 yards and 26 touchdowns with 10 interceptions last year.

 Detroit finished the 2020 season 5–11 and fired head coach Matt Patricia following a Thanksgiving Day loss to the Houston Texans. The Rams finished the regular season 10-6 and lost in the divisional round of the playoffs to the Packers.

For More on the Stafford Trade:

YOU MAY LIKE

Production still from John Cena's Super Bowl commercial
Play
Wrestling

John Cena: ‘No Mathematical Way’ I Can Be at WrestleMania 37

It looks like John Cena will be absent from WrestleMania for the first time in nearly 20 years.

Split image of Pistons' Rodney McGruder and Warriors' Draymond Green
Play
Extra Mustard

Wayne Ellington Calls Out ‘Fake Tough Guy’ Draymond Green

Draymond’s cheap shots at Rodney McGruder didn’t sit well with Wayne Ellington.

Chris-Richards-Bayern-Munich
Play
Soccer

USMNT's Richards Joins Hoffenheim on Loan

The Bundesliga side takes on the 20-year-old defender from Bayern Munich for the rest of this season.

Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers
Play
NFL

Report: Rams Called Packers About Potential Rodgers Trade

Prior to their reported trade for Matthew Stafford, the Los Angeles Rams called the Packers about a potential deal involving Aaron Rodgers.

Texas Rangers Joey Gallo
Play
Fantasy

2021 Fantasy Baseball: Texas Rangers Team Outlook

Get the inside scoop! 2021 fantasy baseball player profiles, team analysis and stat projections for Texas Rangers hitters and pitchers

Bryan Reynolds, Dele Alli and Ben Davies could all be on the move
Play
Soccer

Deadline Day: Transfer Window's Final News, Rumors and Moves

Follow along here for all the final wheeling and dealing as clubs make their last tweaks for the remainder of the season.

Daily Cover: Blue-Bloodied
Play
College Basketball

Forde Minutes: What's Plaguing the Powerhouses?

As many of college basketball's traditional titans struggle, two teams are outpacing the rest of the field.

Matthew-Hoppe-Schalke-Hat-Trick
Play
Soccer

Schalke Signs USA's Hoppe to His First Pro Contract

Matthew Hoppe, 19, scored five goals in a three-game span to announce his arrival with the Bundesliga club.