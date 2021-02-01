Report: Rams Called Packers About Potential Rodgers Trade

Prior to their reported trade with the Detroit Lions this past Saturday night, the Los Angeles Rams "made a run" at acquiring Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers, according to the Los Angeles Times's Sam Farmar.

However, the Packers were "adamant," reports Farmar, about not dealing Rodgers.

NFL Network's Peter Schrager confirmed initial Farmar's report on Monday.

After the NFC championship loss to the Buccaneers, Rodgers said he had an "uncertain" future with the club, which led to speculation about his future. The Green Bay quarterback went on The Pat McAfee Show last week and said he feels confident he'll return to the Packers next season.

On Saturday night, Los Angeles agreed to send quarterback Jared Goff along with a third-round pick in 2021 and first-round picks in 2022 and 2023 to the Detroit Lions in exchange for quarterback Matthew Stafford.

According to The MMQB's Albert Breer, the Rams initially offered Detroit their 2022 first-round pick, Goff and an additional draft pick but that offered was rebuffed.

MMQB: Inside the Trade Negotiations That Gave Matthew Stafford and Sean McVay What They Wanted

Stafford, per Breer, preferred to be traded to the Rams, 49ers and Colts.

According to The MMQB, the market had crystallized by Saturday night with the following teams interested:

Both Washington and Carolina had offered their first-round picks, among other assets, in possible deals.

The Colts discussed packages of picks and players, but never actually wound up offering their first-rounder, the 21st pick.

The 49ers never made an initial offer despite talking to the Lions at last week's Senior Bowl.

The Broncos discussed a possible pick swap with Detroit, but per Breer were "weren’t playing in the neighborhood where this was going.

The Patriots and Bears both checked in, though, NBC Sports Boston's Tom Curran reported Sunday that Stafford nixed the Patriots as a destination.

Talks with the Jets also didn't progress after New York checked in late on Friday.

"I'm just excited to be somewhere that I know wants me and appreciates me," Goff told NFL Network's Michael Silver on Sunday

Last season, Goff threw for 3,952 yards and 20 touchdowns with 13 interceptions.

Stafford, the No. 1 overall pick in 2009, turns 33 in a week and has two years and $43 million left on his contract. He threw for 4,084 yards and 26 touchdowns with 10 interceptions last year.

Detroit finished the 2020 season 5–11 and fired head coach Matt Patricia following a Thanksgiving Day loss to the Houston Texans. The Rams finished the regular season 10-6 and lost in the divisional round of the playoffs to the Packers.

