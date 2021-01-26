Aaron Rodgers Expecting to Return to Packers in 2021

Aaron Rodgers on Packers Future: 'I Don't Think There's Any Reason Why I Wouldn't Be Back'

Despite comments two days ago on his "uncertain" future with the Packers, Aaron Rodgers feels confident that he'll return to Green Bay next season.

While appearing on The Pat McAfee Show on Tuesday, the veteran quarterback addressed his postgame remarks following Sunday night's 31–26 loss to the Buccaneers in the NFC championship.

"I don't feel like I said anything that I hadn't said before," Rodgers said. "It was just more of a realization, I think, that ultimately my future is not necessarily in my control. I think that was just kind of what hit me in the moment."

He added: "I don't think that there's any reason why I wouldn't be back."

When asked Sunday how different the Packers' roster could look next season, Rodgers said, "[The team has] a lot of guys' futures that are uncertain—myself included."

His response set off a frenzy considering he is under contract through 2023 after signing a $134 million extension with Green Bay in 2018. However, Rodgers's long-term future with the organization has been questioned after the team selected quarterback Jordan Love with the No. 26 pick in the 2020 NFL draft.

Rodgers, 37, told McAfee that at the time of Sunday's postgame press conference he was disappointed over the Packers' season suddenly ending. He was also thinking about his teammates with expiring contracts, such as running back Aaron Jones and center Corey Linsley.

"Look, there's not many absolutes, as you guys know, in this business, so to make an absolute statement about something that is not an absolute," Rodgers said. "I didn't do it and I guess that's why it went kinda nuts."

After perhaps the best season of his career, Rodgers is likely to win his third MVP award this winter. He threw for 4,299 yards with a league-leading 48 passing touchdowns in 2021, adding a 70.7 completion percentage.

Following Sunday's game, coach Matt LaFleur made it clear he wants Rodgers back in 2021.

"I sure as hell hope so," LaFleur said. "I mean, the guy's the MVP of this league. He's the heart and soul of our football team. So, hell yeah, he better be back here. He's our leader. Just so appreciative of him buying into what we're trying to get done around here and leading that group."