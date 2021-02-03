Report: Over 20 Chiefs Had Appointments With Barber Who Tested Positive

The Chiefs came within a hair of a possible disaster just days before the Super Bowl. After a barber was removed from the facility for testing positive for COVID-19 on Sunday—while in the middle of cutting center Daniel Kilgore's hair—it was reported by ESPN's Adam Schefter that he was scheduled to cut over 20 more Chiefs players' hair that same day. Quarterback Patrick Mahomes was among the players who had an appointment.

The barber tested negative five days in a row before Sunday but took an additional rapid test before entering the Chiefs' facility that eventually came back positive. Before seeing Kilgore, the barber had cut receiver Demarcus Robinson's hair the previous day.

Although all parties were wearing masks, both players were placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list and need to quarantine for five days. Neither player has tested positive for the virus and will be allowed to play against the Buccaneers in Super Bowl LV if that continues.

Kilgore had some fun with the fact his haircut was cut short.

Kilgore still wanted the barber to finish the haircut after finding out he tested positive, according to Schefter.