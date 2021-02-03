Report: Over 20 Chiefs Had Appointments With Barber Who Tested Positive

SI.com
NFL
NFLNCAAFMLBNBAFANTASYSOCCERHOCKEYNCAABSubscribe
Search
Could Super Bowl LV End Up Being Biggest Game in Patrick Mahomes' Career?
Could Super Bowl LV End Up Being Biggest Game in Patrick Mahomes' Career?

Report: Over 20 Chiefs Players Had Appointments Scheduled With Barber Who Tested Positive for COVID-19

Author:
Publish date:

The Chiefs came within a hair of a possible disaster just days before the Super Bowl. After a barber was removed from the facility for testing positive for COVID-19 on Sunday—while in the middle of cutting center Daniel Kilgore's hair—it was reported by ESPN's Adam Schefter that he was scheduled to cut over 20 more Chiefs players' hair that same day. Quarterback Patrick Mahomes was among the players who had an appointment.

The barber tested negative five days in a row before Sunday but took an additional rapid test before entering the Chiefs' facility that eventually came back positive. Before seeing Kilgore, the barber had cut receiver Demarcus Robinson's hair the previous day.

Although all parties were wearing masks, both players were placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list and need to quarantine for five days. Neither player has tested positive for the virus and will be allowed to play against the Buccaneers in Super Bowl LV if that continues. 

Kilgore had some fun with the fact his haircut was cut short.

Kilgore still wanted the barber to finish the haircut after finding out he tested positive, according to Schefter. 

YOU MAY LIKE

Barcelona-Alba-Griezmann-Copa
Play
Soccer

Barcelona Survives to Reach Copa Semis in Extra-Time Thriller

Barcelona trailed 2-0 in the 88th minute and wound up winning, 5-3, in extra time.

Alex Colomé pitches against the Minnesota Twins at Guaranteed Rate Field.
Play
MLB

Report: Twins Sign Closer Alex Colomé to 1-Year Deal

Colomé, 32, saved 42 games for the White Sox over the past two seasons, with a 2.27 ERA in 83.1 innings.

free-agent-rankings
Play
MLB

Ranking MLB's Top 50 Free Agents

Headlined by Trevor Bauer, DJ LeMahieu and J.T. Realmuto, take a deep dive into the best players available this winter.

Three footballs on a field
Play
NFL

Report: Over 20 Chiefs Had Appointments With Barber Who Tested Positive

Patrick Mahomes was among more than 20 Chiefs players who had an appointment with a team barber who tested positive for COVID-19 on Wednesday.

Brighton-Liverpool
Play
Soccer

Liverpool's Second Straight Home Loss Derails Its Title Defense

With Man City visiting Anfield next, it's rapidly become do-or-die time for the reigning Premier League champions.

patrick-mahomes-texas-tech
Play
NFL

Mahomes Details 'Infinity ERA' as Texas Tech Pitcher

Mahomes allowed three earned runs and failed to record an out in his lone appearance as a Texas Tech pitcher.

Iowa's logo is seen at Kinnick Stadium
College

Iowa Introduces NIL Bill Targeted for Summer 2021

Athletes at Iowa and Iowa State were integral in crafting the legislation, which is bipartisan in nature.

Sean-payton-drew-brees
NFL

Payton Expects Brees Decision 'In the Next Week or Two'

Payton added he hopes to see New Orleans re-sign Jameis Winston for the 2021 s