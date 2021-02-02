Report: Chiefs Players Placed on COVID-19 List After Barber Tests Positive

Chiefs center Daniel Kilgore and wide receiver Demarcus Robinson were placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list after close contact with a barber who tested positive, according to the NFL Network's Tom Pelissero.

The barber tested positive for COVID-19 on Sunday. The barber tested negative five days in a row before Sunday but took an additional rapid test before entering the Chiefs' facility to cut the players' hair, according to NFL Network.

The barber was still cutting Kilgore's hair when he was informed of his positive test. He disclosed that he also cut Robinson's hair the previous day. All parties were wearing masks during the interactions but both players will need to isolate themselves for five days and effectively miss practice ahead of Sunday's championship.

"These guys were being as safe as they could be," Chiefs coach Andy Reid said, "and we'll just see how it goes. But the league has built-in rules and regulations, so we follow those, and it'll all work out. It'll all work out for them when it's all said and done."

Neither player has tested positive and as long as they continue to test negative, they should be able to play in Super Bowl LV against the Buccaneers this Sunday.