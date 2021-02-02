Report: Chiefs Players Placed on COVID-19 List After Barber Tests Positive

SI.com
NFL
NFLNCAAFMLBNBAFANTASYSOCCERHOCKEYNCAABSubscribe
Search
Could Super Bowl LV End Up Being Biggest Game in Patrick Mahomes' Career?
Could Super Bowl LV End Up Being Biggest Game in Patrick Mahomes' Career?

Demarcus Robinson, Daniel Kilgore Placed on COVID-19 List After Barber Tested Positive

Author:
Publish date:

Chiefs center Daniel Kilgore and wide receiver Demarcus Robinson were placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list after close contact with a barber who tested positive, according to the NFL Network's Tom Pelissero

The barber tested positive for COVID-19 on Sunday. The barber tested negative five days in a row before Sunday but took an additional rapid test before entering the Chiefs' facility to cut the players' hair, according to NFL Network

The barber was still cutting Kilgore's hair when he was informed of his positive test. He disclosed that he also cut Robinson's hair the previous day. All parties were wearing masks during the interactions but both players will need to isolate themselves for five days and effectively miss practice ahead of Sunday's championship. 

"These guys were being as safe as they could be," Chiefs coach Andy Reid said, "and we'll just see how it goes. But the league has built-in rules and regulations, so we follow those, and it'll all work out. It'll all work out for them when it's all said and done."

Neither player has tested positive and as long as they continue to test negative, they should be able to play in Super Bowl LV against the Buccaneers this Sunday.

YOU MAY LIKE

Virgil-Van-Dijk-Injury-Liverpool
Play
Soccer

Klopp: Van Dijk Unlikely to Return This Season

The news comes a day after Liverpool ruled Joel Matip out for the season and brought two center backs in prior to the transfer deadline.

kawhi-leonard-all-star-game
Play
NBA

Report: NBA Eyes March 7 For All-Star Game, Skills Events

Both the All-Star Game and a slate of skills competitions will be held across one night, per ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.

USATSI_15178701
Play
Gambling

Super Bowl LV Betting Odds and Line Movement: What are Bettors Targeting in Early Wagering?

SI Gambling insider Frankie Taddeo breaks down which early Super Bowl proposition bets are receiving the most action.

lebron-james
Play
Extra Mustard

Twitter Has Field Day With LeBron James vs. Courtside Karen

A roundup of social media’s best Courtside Karen work.

EA Sports
Play
College Football

Sports World Reacts to Return of EA Sports College Football Game

On Tuesday, EA Sports announced the return of a college football video game.

Three footballs on a field
Play
NFL

Report: Chiefs Players Placed on COVID-19 List After Barber Tests Positive

The barber found out he tested positive while cutting Kilgore's hair

USATSI_15506026
Play
Gambling

NCAA Basketball Tuesday Betting Preview: Lay the Points with Baylor vs. Texas

SI Gambling analyst Roy Larking focuses on key NCAA matchups from the Big 12 and Big Ten conferences on his Tuesday college basketball betting card.

Roger Federer is targeting a return to tournament competition in Qatar in March.
Play
Tennis

Federer Targets Tournament Comeback in Qatar Next Month

Roger Federer is aiming to play his first tournament after two knee surgeries and more than one year out in Qatar next month.