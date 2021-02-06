Report: Eagles Expected to Trade Wentz Soon

The Eagles are expected to trade Carson Wentz, and the deal could happen as early as this week, ESPN's Adam Schefter reported on Saturday.

Details of the latest potential blockbuster trade, like when and where, are still unknown, but reports surfaced on Saturday that GM Howie Roseman might want a first-round pick for a deal to happen.

League sources have told ESPN that Philadelphia is looking for "a Matthew Stafford package" for Wentz, which could be difficult. The Lions traded Stafford to the Rams for a third-round pick this year, two future first-round picks and quarterback Jared Goff.

The Bears and Colts are two prominent names that have surfaced in the Wentz talks; however, other teams have called the Eagles regarding a potential trade. Philadelphia, though, is "not in a hurry to trade Wentz," per Ian Rapoport and Mike Garafolo.

Nothing can be made official until the new league year begins on March 17, and Wentz is due a $10 million roster bonus on the third day of the league year. The Eagles will have to pay it if their former first rounder remains on their roster.

His departure would leave the franchise with a $34 million dead-cap charge.

Wentz completed a career-worst 57.4% of pass attempts, throwing 16 touchdowns and 15 interceptions in 12 games in the 2020 season. He was then benched for backup Jalen Hurts in December.