SI.com
NFL
NFLNCAAFMLBNBAFANTASYSOCCERHOCKEYNCAABSubscribe
Search
Buccaneers' coaching staff shines light on involvement of women in NFL
Buccaneers' coaching staff shines light on involvement of women in NFL

Report: Eagles Expected to Trade Carson Wentz in the Coming Days

Author:
Updated:
Original:

The Eagles are expected to trade Carson Wentz, and the deal could happen as early as this week, ESPN's Adam Schefter reported on Saturday

Details of the latest potential blockbuster trade, like when and where, are still unknown, but reports surfaced on Saturday that GM Howie Roseman might want a first-round pick for a deal to happen.

League sources have told ESPN that Philadelphia is looking for "a Matthew Stafford package" for Wentz, which could be difficult. The Lions traded Stafford to the Rams for a third-round pick this year, two future first-round picks and quarterback Jared Goff. 

The Bears and Colts are two prominent names that have surfaced in the Wentz talks; however, other teams have called the Eagles regarding a potential trade. Philadelphia, though, is "not in a hurry to trade Wentz," per Ian Rapoport and Mike Garafolo

Nothing can be made official until the new league year begins on March 17, and Wentz is due a $10 million roster bonus on the third day of the league year. The Eagles will have to pay it if their former first rounder remains on their roster. 

His departure would leave the franchise with a $34 million dead-cap charge.

Wentz completed a career-worst 57.4% of pass attempts, throwing 16 touchdowns and 15 interceptions in 12 games in the 2020 season. He was then benched for backup Jalen Hurts in December.

YOU MAY LIKE

Dec 20, 2020; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz (11) against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium.
Play
NFL

Report: Eagles Expected to Trade Wentz Soon

The Eagles quarterback could be part of the latest blockbuster trade and happen as early as this upcoming week.

andrus-davis-trade
MLB

Report: A's and Rangers Swap Stars Elvis Andrus and Khris Davis

After spending his entire 12-year career with the Rangers, Andrus will take over as Oakland's starting shortstop.

Tom Brady and Wayne Gretzky
Play
NFL

Q&A: The Great One on The GOAT

NHL legend Wayne Gretzky weighs in on Tom Brady achievements, and what it would mean to change teams and win it all again.

tom-brady-shawn-michaels
Play
Wrestling

Shawn Michaels Understands Tom Brady's Experience Competing at 43

Like Brady now, Michaels was 43 when he entered the ring at WrestleMania 25 for his classic matchup vs. The Undertaker

carson-wentz-eagles
Play
NFL

Report: Eagles Contacted Regarding Potential Wentz Trade

The Eagles "intend for [Wentz] to return for 2021," per the NFL Network's Ian Rapoport and Mike Garafolo.

Mark Clagg, aka 'Johnny Foxborough' with his coach, and Tom Brady, then of the Patriots, with his coach
Play
NFL

Johnny Foxborough Goes to Tampa

As a high school QB down the street from the Patriots, he was part of a Belichick motivational tactic. Now, his strange ties to Tom Brady continue.

Kevin Durant faces off against the Raptors at the Barclays Center on Feb. 5, 2021.
NBA

Report: KD Won't Travel With Nets, Could Miss Multiple Games

Durant was instructed to leave the bench during the middle of the third quarter after playing for 19 minutes due to contact tracing.

The Chiefs will attempt to become the eight team in NFL history to win back-to-back Lombardi Trophies.
Play
Extra Mustard

The Evolution of Super Bowl Betting

In this weekend's Hot Clicks: How Super Bowl betting has changed over the years, José Canseco gets trampled and more.