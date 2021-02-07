SI.com
NFL
NFLNCAAFMLBNBAFANTASYSOCCERHOCKEYNCAABSubscribe
Search

President Biden Chooses Patrick Mahomes Over Tom Brady Before Super Bowl LV

Author:
Publish date:
joe-biden-super-bowl

President Biden has been involved in politics for nearly five decades, but his ambitions as a kid didn't exactly focus on the Oval Office.

"I had wild dreams," Biden told CBS' Norah O'Donnell in an interview that aired before Super Bowl LV on Sunday. "It wasn't to be president. I thought I could be a flanker back in the NFL."

Biden was an impressive football player in his youth by many accounts, and he even briefly played receiver at the University of Delaware as a freshman. So which quarterback on Sunday would Biden rather catch a pass from? The 78-year-old delivered a surprising answer.

"Obviously, [Tom] Brady's a great quarterback," Biden said. "[Patrick] Mahomes seems like he's got a lot of potential. And so, I'd probably take a shot with the young guy I didn't expect as much from."

Biden didn't offer a pick on the winner of Super Bowl LV.

"I don't know who's gonna win," Biden said. "I think they're both great quarterbacks. One is just a younger version, potentially, of an old, great quarterback. Not old. In NFL terms."

Biden addressed a wide range of topics in Sunday's interview. He said he expects a full stadium at Super Bowl LVI in February 2022, noting he hopes "we’ll be able to celebrate it as usual a year from now.”

“It’s my hope and expectation, if we’re able to put together and make up for all the lost time fighting COVID that’s occurred, we’ll be able to watch the Super Bowl with a full stadium,” Biden said. “The Super Bowl is one of those great American celebrations."

There will be 22,000 fans at Raymond James Stadium on Sunday. 7,500 healthcare workers will be in attendance after receiving an invitation from the NFL.

Super Bowl LV is slated to kick off at 6:30 p.m. ET.

YOU MAY LIKE

How to watch Super Bowl 55.
Play
NFL

How to Watch Super Bowl LV

Find out how to watch Super Bowl LV, which features the Kansas City Chiefs against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

tom-brady-buccaneers
Play
NFL

Which Quarterbacks Have the Most Super Bowl Wins?

Tom Brady has six Super Bowl wins and will look to earn his seventh with the Buccaneers, but there are many other QBs with multiple championships.

jennifer-lopez-shakira-super-bowl-halftime-show
Play
NFL

All-Time List of Super Bowl Halftime Show Performers

The Weeknd will headline the Super Bowl LV halftime show at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa.

Tom Brady has won four Super Bowl MVP awards and six Super Bowl rings heading into Super Bowl LV.
Play
NFL

How Many Super Bowl MVP Awards Has Tom Brady Won?

Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady is the only player in NFL history to win four Super Bowl MVP awards and will have the opportunity to add another in Super Bowl LV.

June 11, 2017; Manchester, TN, USA; The Weeknd performs at the Bonnaroo Music and Arts Festival.
Play
NFL

Meet The Weeknd, Super Bowl LV's Halftime Performer

Three-time GRAMMY Award winner The Weeknd will headline the Pepsi Super Bowl Halftime Show.

SoFi Stadium
Play
NFL

Future Super Bowl Locations: Host Cities, Stadiums

Here are the cities and stadiums of the upcoming announced Super Bowl games.

Budweiser Clydesdale horses have appeared in many Super Bowl commercials.
Play
NFL

The Most Memorable Commercials in Super Bowl History

Many brands have become known for their entertaining and heartwarming Super Bowl advertisements.

How do Super Bowl squares work?
Play
NFL

Super Bowl Squares, Explained

Here's how the popular Super Bowl game works.