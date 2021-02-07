Robert Deutsch via Imagn Content Services

President Biden has been involved in politics for nearly five decades, but his ambitions as a kid didn't exactly focus on the Oval Office.

"I had wild dreams," Biden told CBS' Norah O'Donnell in an interview that aired before Super Bowl LV on Sunday. "It wasn't to be president. I thought I could be a flanker back in the NFL."

Biden was an impressive football player in his youth by many accounts, and he even briefly played receiver at the University of Delaware as a freshman. So which quarterback on Sunday would Biden rather catch a pass from? The 78-year-old delivered a surprising answer.

"Obviously, [Tom] Brady's a great quarterback," Biden said. "[Patrick] Mahomes seems like he's got a lot of potential. And so, I'd probably take a shot with the young guy I didn't expect as much from."

Biden didn't offer a pick on the winner of Super Bowl LV.

"I don't know who's gonna win," Biden said. "I think they're both great quarterbacks. One is just a younger version, potentially, of an old, great quarterback. Not old. In NFL terms."

Biden addressed a wide range of topics in Sunday's interview. He said he expects a full stadium at Super Bowl LVI in February 2022, noting he hopes "we’ll be able to celebrate it as usual a year from now.”

“It’s my hope and expectation, if we’re able to put together and make up for all the lost time fighting COVID that’s occurred, we’ll be able to watch the Super Bowl with a full stadium,” Biden said. “The Super Bowl is one of those great American celebrations."

There will be 22,000 fans at Raymond James Stadium on Sunday. 7,500 healthcare workers will be in attendance after receiving an invitation from the NFL.

Super Bowl LV is slated to kick off at 6:30 p.m. ET.