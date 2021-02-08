Watch the Full Super Bowl LV Halftime Show

SI.com
NFL
How to conduct the Senior Bowl during a pandemic
Watch the Entire Super Bowl LV Halftime Show, Starring the Weeknd

It was a memorable performance under highly unusual circumstances. 

The Weeknd headlined this year's Super Bowl halftime show at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, .

The performance took place after the conclusion of the first half between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Kansas City Chiefs with the Buccaneers leading 21-6. Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady threw for 140 yards and three touchdowns in the first half while Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes threw for 67 yards

The three-time Grammy award winner performed a number of his hits including, “Blinding Lights," which went five-times RIAA-certified platinum.

Unlike many other sporting event performances amid the pandemic, the Weeknd's performance was taped live in front of the 25,000 fans in attendance at Sunday's game. 

Watch the entire halftime show below. 

Here's a look at how the Weeknd made his entrance. 

The Weeknd closed his performance with "Blinding Lights," his most famous song. 

The Weeknd joins Jennifer Lopez, Shakira, Maroon 5, Travis Scott, Big Boi, Justin Timberlake, Lady Gaga, Coldplay, Beyoncé and Bruno Mars as recent Super Bowl halftime performers. 

