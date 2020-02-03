Super Bowl LIV Halftime Show Setlist: Every Song Jennifer Lopez, Shakira Performed
Performers Jennifer Lopez and Shakira took the stage at halftime of a close Super Bowl LIV contest between the San Francisco 49ers and Kansas City Chiefs.
The two brought latino music to Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Fla. Here are their full set lists:
Shakira
- She Wolf
- Empire
- Whenever, Wherever
- I Like It Like That, ft. Bad Bunny
- Chantaje
- Hips Don't Lie
- Waka Waka
Jennifer Lopez
- Jenny from the Block
- Get Right
- Waiting for Tonight
- Love Don't Cost a Thing
- Mi Gente, ft. J Balvin
- On the Floor
- Let's Get Loud