Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Performers Jennifer Lopez and Shakira took the stage at halftime of a close Super Bowl LIV contest between the San Francisco 49ers and Kansas City Chiefs.

The two brought latino music to Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Fla. Here are their full set lists:

Shakira

She Wolf



Empire

Whenever, Wherever

I Like It Like That, ft. Bad Bunny

Chantaje

Hips Don't Lie

Waka Waka

Jennifer Lopez