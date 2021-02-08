Report: Tom Brady Apologized to Tyrann Mathieu After Super Bowl

SI.com
Buccaneers Defeat Chiefs 31-9 in Super Bowl LV, Tom Brady Wins 7th Championship
Report: Tom Brady Texted Apology to Tyrann Mathieu After Super Bowl Altercations

Tom Brady texted Chiefs safety Tyrann Mathieu in order to apologize for a series of altercations during Super Bowl LV, according to ESPN's Jenna Laine

Brady apologized for losing his composure and reportedly told Mathieu that he has been watching him since his days at LSU and considered him a "class act" and a "great leader." Brady also said he wished he could've apologized in person. 

There was no mention if Mathieu accepted the apology or how he reacted in the report. The star players were involved in multiple verbal confrontations in the first half of the Super Bowl. 

Things escalated after Brady threw a touchdown pass to Antonio Brown — who Mathieu was defending — and Brady chased the safety down to give him an earful. 

Mathieu was flagged for unsportsmanlike conduct after the confrontation. 

Mathieu took to Twitter to give his side of things after their multiple exchanges in a Tweet he has since deleted. 

"He called me something I won't repeat but yeah I'll let all the media throw me under the bus as if I did something or said something to him...go back to my previous games against TB12 I showed him nothing but respect," Mathieu said in the tweet. "Look at my interviews about him...I show grace."

Mathieu was referring to a previous interview leading up to the Super Bowl where he complimented Brady and acknowledged his skills. 

Mathieu said Brady was a great quarterback after the loss but admitted that he was surprised by the way Brady acted on the field.

"I never really saw that side of Tom Brady, to be honest," Mathieu said. "But whatever. I'm over it. No comment." 

Brady won his record fifth Super Bowl MVP and seventh Super Bowl with three touchdown passes and 201 passing yards while Mathieu tallied three tackles in the 31–9 loss

