Report: Bucs Will Celebrate Super Bowl Win With Boat Parade

Do Brady and Gronk Deserve Title as Best Duo In NFL History?
Turns out a pandemic will not stop the  Buccaneers from celebrating their first Super Bowl win in 18 years with the rest of Tampa. 

According to ESPN's Jenna Laine, a Tampa official said a boat parade will be held Wednesday on the Hillsborough River, which is along the downtown waterfront. Details are still to come about the event. 

The Tampa Bay Lightning celebrated their Stanley Cup win in a similar fashion in September with a socially distanced boat parade.

The Bucs made league history on Sunday when they beat Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs, 31–9. They became the first NFL team to play in a Super Bowl in their home stadium and win it, and quarterback Tom Brady secured his seventh championship ring, which is more than any franchise. 

But, that's not the only celebration that'll be happening. Tampa Bay general manager Jason Licht also gave star Devin White the green light to to take his horse, Dream, for a celebratory ride around Raymond James Stadium.

