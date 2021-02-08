Brady Not Retiring After SB LV Win: 'We're Coming Back'

Fresh off of his seventh Super Bowl victory and moments after accepting his fifth MVP trophy, Tom Brady assured fans that he isn't going anywhere.

"Yeah we're coming back," the quarterback said. "You already know that."

Tampa Bay overwhelmed Kansas City, beating them 31-9 for Brady's largest margin of victory in a Super Bowl. His first six Super Bowl appearances, all with the Patriots, were decided by four points or less, including four by a field goal.

On Sunday, Brady threw two touchdown passes to his old friend Rob Gronkowski and one to Antonio Brown. Brady managed to break his own mark for oldest player to win a Super Bowl, joining Hall of Famer Peyton Manning as the only quarterbacks to win a championships with multiple franchises.

This is Tampa Bay's second NFL title, and first in 18 years. With Brady saying he isn't planning to retire, could there be another in the near future?

It looks like he's not the only Bucs star saying they won't retire. Head coach Bruce Arians said, "Hell no, I ain't going anywhere."

