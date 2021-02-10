Watch: Bucs Celebrate Super Bowl Win With Boat Parade

The Super Bowl LV champion Buccaneers took to the water and held a boat parade in Tampa to celebrate their 31–9 Super Bowl LV victory over the Chiefs on Wednesday.

Super Bowl MVP Tom Brady arrived on the scene in his own boat while being escorted by police ahead of the festivities. Fans were able to watch and cheer for the players from nearby land. The City of Tampa called for this to be a safe and socially-distant event with masks required.

Safety Antoine Winfield Jr. was seen throwing up the peace sign – the same one he used to taunt receiver Tyreek Hill during the Super Bowl — with a WWE championship belt draped over his shoulder.

Coach Bruce Arians was spotted holding the Lombardi trophy. Arians became the oldest head coach in NFL history to win the Super Bowl at 68 years old.