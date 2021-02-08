Antoine Winfield Jr.: Taunting Tyreek Hill 'Felt Amazing'

SI.com
NFL
NFLNCAAFMLBNBAFANTASYSOCCERHOCKEYNCAABSubscribe
Search
Buccaneers Defeat Chiefs 31-9 in Super Bowl LV, Tom Brady Wins 7th Championship
Buccaneers Defeat Chiefs 31-9 in Super Bowl LV, Tom Brady Wins 7th Championship

Antoine Winfield Jr. Says Taunting Tyreek Hill to Exact Revenge 'Felt Amazing'

Author:
Publish date:

In the final minutes of Tampa Bay's 31-9 victory against the Chiefs in Super Bowl LV on Sunday, Buccaneers safety Antoine Winfield Jr taunted Chiefs wideout Tyreek Hill, earning revenge for what the receiver did in their previous matchup in Week 12.

"The taunting, man it's something I had to do," Winfield said. "When we played them earlier, Hill went off on us. He backflipped right in front of my face and gave me the peace sign. So, it was only right that I gave him the peace sign right back to him. It felt amazing to be able to do that."

When the Chiefs played the Bucs in the regular season, Hill caught 13 passes for 269 yards and three touchdowns, one of which he burned Winfield on and gave him the deuces on the way to the end zone. 

Winfield returned the favor against Hill on the game's largest stage, however. Patrick Mahomes tried to complete a pass to Hill but the rookie safety successfully defended it, turning the ball over on downs in the game's waning minutes and setting up his opportunity to throw the deuces. That drew a taunting penalty, but the Buccaneers still claimed possession and closed out the game.

Winfield was a part of a Super Bowl-winning defense that limited the Chiefs to 350 yards of total offense, including 270 yards in the air. The Buccaneers defense racked up more pressures against Mahomes than any other defense in Super Bowl history.

Tampa Bay's defense is also responsible for handing Mahomes his first loss by more than one score since Nov. 19, 2016, when he was at Texas Tech. 

YOU MAY LIKE

lori locust
Play
NFL

Locust, Javadifar First First Women Coaches to Win SB

Defensive line assistant Lori Locust and assistant strength and conditioning coach Maral Javadifar have been with the Buccaneers for the past two seasons.

tom-brady-buccaneers-super-bowl-lv
Play
NFL

Once Again, Tom Brady Did Exactly What it Took

In winning his seventh Super Bowl, the Bucs' QB followed an old blueprint: Be as good as you have to be.

Antoine Winfield Jr
Play
NFL

Antoine Winfield Jr.: Taunting Tyreek Hill 'Felt Amazing'

Winfield said taunting Hill was something he had to do to earn revenge for what the receiver did in their previous matchup in Week 12.

Bucs Win Super Bowl LV
Play
NFL

Gronk Places Win Among Top Accomplishments in 'Sports History'

Bucs star Rob Gronkowski didn't mince words while celebrating another Super Bowl win.

Kevin Harlan Fan on the field
Play
NFL

Listen to Kevin Harlan's Call of Fan Running on SB Field

"He slides at the one and they converge on him at the goal line."

Rob Gronkowski celebrates a touchdown in Super Bowl LV.
Play
NFL

Gronkowski Not Retiring After Super Bowl Win: 'I'm a Free Agent'

Gronkowski joins Tom Brady in saying that he will play football next season after Tampa Bay's dominant Super Bowl victory.

Tom Brady and Leonard Fournette in Super Bowl LV
Play
NFL

Brady Texted Teammates Every Night: 'We Will Win'

Leonard Fournette says Brady sent a text that read "We will win" every night at 11 p.m. in the days leading up to Super Bowl LV.

Patrick Mahomes is tackled in Super Bowl LV.
Play
NFL

Bucs Make Chiefs’ Offense Finally Look Vulnerable

Patrick Mahomes had led a parade of touchdown drives in his three-year run as a starter, until he ran into the Bucs’ defense in Super Bowl LV.