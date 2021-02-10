Brady Tosses Lombardi Trophy Off Boat at Super Bowl Parade

Tom Brady has no shortage of Lombardi Trophy's at his disposal after winning his seventh Super Bowl. He was certainly a little loose with the hardware on Wednesday.

Brady tossed the Lombardi Trophy off a boat during the Buccaneers' Super Bowl parade in Tampa. But no trophy catastrophe ensued.

Brady's pass (fittingly) landed in the arms of Rob Gronkowski, marking the third major connection of the week for the Hall-of-Fame duo.

Brady and Gronkowski were in sync on Wednesday and on Super Bowl Sunday. Gronkowski caught two of Brady's three touchdown passes. He added an additional four receptions in the 31-9 win.

Brady and Gronkowski have signaled their plans to return to the Buccaneers next season, which could set the stage for another run to the Super Bowl.

Considering Brady's sustained excellence, Wednesday could mark far from the last boat toss between the two legends.

