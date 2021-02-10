Chiefs Suspend Britt Reid Amid Crash Investigation

SI.com
Buccaneers Defeat Chiefs 31-9 in Super Bowl LV, Tom Brady Wins 7th Championship
Chiefs Suspend Britt Reid Following Car Crash That Seriously Injured 5-Year-Old Girl

Author:
Publish date:

The Kansas City Chiefs announced that they have suspended linebackers coach Britt Reid, placing him on administrative leave.

The 35-year-old was involved in a car accident late Thursday night that left a 5-year-old girl critically injured.

“Our focus remains on Ariel Young and her family," the Chiefs said in a statement. "We have reached out to the family to offer our support and resources to them during this difficult time, and we will continue to pray for her recovery.”

According to reports, the Kansas City Police Department officers "were trying to determine whether driver impairment was a factor in the crash" and Reid admitted to having "two to three drinks" in addition to prescription Adderall. 

Chiefs head coach, and Britt's father, Andy Reid addressed the situation on Monday during a press conference following the Super Bowl. 

“I haven’t had the chance to address you since the accident happened that my son was involved in," Andy said. "My heart goes out to all of those that were involved in the accident, in particular the family with the little girl that was fighting for her life. It’s a tough situation, I can’t comment on it any more than what I am here. The questions that you have I’m going to have to turn those down at the time. Just from a human standpoint, my heart bleeds for everybody involved in that."

ESPN obtained a copy of the police report, which stated that Britt's eyes were bloodshot, and an officer could smell "a moderate odor of alcoholic beverages." The police report also stated that the driver of that vehicle (Britt) suffered non-life-threatening injuries, and according to his father, Britt underwent surgery. 

A GoFundMe has been created for the child who was critically injured. Lions cornerback Jeff Okudah is the latest NFL player to join the campaign, contributing $1,000. More than 9,000 donors had contributed $359,000 as of Monday afternoon. 

