Bucs WR Godwin: Patrick Mahomes Is a 'Magician'

Will Super Bowl Loss Leave a Mark on Patrick Mahomes' Resume?
Sunday is probably a day the Kansas City Chiefs want to forget for the time being, but there was a silver lining in it all, at least for Patrick Mahomes

The young quarterback gained a few fans from the Buccaneers' receiving corps thanks to his acrobatic throws, even though they ended up being incompletions a majority of the time. Showtime's Inside the NFL showed the players' reactions in clips from the game.

"Mahomes is unbelievable," Mike Evans said on the sideline during Super Bowl LV to a few of his teammates. 

As the 25-year-old quarterback improvised snap after snap, it left a few of the players in awe. Chris Godwin told those close to him on the sidelines that he's convinced Mahomes is a magician. 

"How did he—yo," Godwin said. "Yo, yo, yo. Yo, he's a magician. I'm convinced....The one that be spinning out of nowhere, just throw the ball backwards with a left hand."

Mahomes had to run for his life a majority of the night, like when he was trying to avoid a sack in the fourth quarter on fourth-and-9. He slung a dart to Darrel Williams as he was being tackled, hitting him in the face and falling incomplete.

Godwin, Evans and Scotty Miller sat together in awe of the play. 

"How did he do that?" Godwin asked. 

"I don't know," Evans said. 

Miller pulled his facemask down and said, "He's back for like 18 seconds." 

"Bro, he's a magician," Godwin said. "I don't know how he does that." 

I guess it's a secret Mahomes will never tell. 

