Patrick Mahomes Wows With Acrobatic Incompletions

It was a rough day at the office for Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City offense. The Buccaneers defense stifled the high-powered Chiefs offense in what turned into a rout, harassing Mahomes with pressure all night.

If the game was decided by style points, though, the Chiefs might have had a better shot.

Mahomes exhibited his trademarked acrobatic throws as Kansas City attempted its comeback, particularly in the fourth quarter. While trying to avoid a sack on a fourth-down play, Mahomes slung a dart to Darrel Williams as he was being tackled that hit him in the face and fell incomplete.

Plenty of viewers took note of Mahomes's near-miracle completions, which symbolized the night on the whole for a Chiefs offense that led the NFL in yards per game (415.8) during the regular season.

Mahomes threw incompletions on his first eight third-down attempts before converting late in the fourth quarter. During the regular season, Kansas City converted 49% of its third-down attempts, the third-best rate in the league.

