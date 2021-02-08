SI.com
NFL
NFLNCAAFMLBNBAFANTASYSOCCERHOCKEYNCAABSubscribe
Search

Patrick Mahomes Wows With Acrobatic Incompletions

Author:
Publish date:

It was a rough day at the office for Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City offense. The Buccaneers defense stifled the high-powered Chiefs offense in what turned into a rout, harassing Mahomes with pressure all night.

If the game was decided by style points, though, the Chiefs might have had a better shot.

Mahomes exhibited his trademarked acrobatic throws as Kansas City attempted its comeback, particularly in the fourth quarter. While trying to avoid a sack on a fourth-down play, Mahomes slung a dart to Darrel Williams as he was being tackled that hit him in the face and fell incomplete.

Plenty of viewers took note of Mahomes's near-miracle completions, which symbolized the night on the whole for a Chiefs offense that led the NFL in yards per game (415.8) during the regular season.

Mahomes threw incompletions on his first eight third-down attempts before converting late in the fourth quarter. During the regular season, Kansas City converted 49% of its third-down attempts, the third-best rate in the league.

For more Super Bowl LV coverage visit Arrowhead Report and All Bucs.

YOU MAY LIKE

Pedro Gomez, 58, passed away unexpectedly on Feb. 7, 2021.
Media

ESPN Reporter Pedro Gomez Dies at 58

Gomez joined ESPN in 2003 and covered Major League Baseball for decades.

Bucs Win Super Bowl LV
Play
NFL

Sports World Reacts to Tampa Bay's Super Bowl LV Victory

Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers won Super Bowl LV, 31-9, on Sunday night.

Super Bowl LV takeaways
Play
NFL

Super Bowl Takeaways: Brady, Bowles and Bucs Back Up Their Trash Talk

Plus, some dicey officiating starts things off, Mahomes’s beautiful incompletions, Andy Reid forgets to come up with any solutions, and much more.

Patrick Mahomes throws a pass in Super Bowl LV.
Play
NFL

Super Bowl Defeat Marks Mahomes's First NFL Loss by Multiple Scores

Mahomes had tallied 35 starts without losing by more than seven points, marking the second-longest streak to start a career for Super Bowl-era quarterbacks.

Tom Brady throws a pass in Super Bowl LV.
Play
NFL

Tom Brady Wins Super Bowl by Largest Margin of Career

The Buccaneers dominated the Chiefs on Sunday.

Rob Gronkowski scores a touchdown in Super Bowl LV.
Play
NFL

Bucs' Rob Gronkowski Ranks Second in Receiving TDs in Super Bowl History

Gronkowski now has five touchdown receptions in his combined Super Bowls performances, trailing only Jerry Rice.

Tom Brady won his seventh Super Bowl on Sunday.
Play
NFL

Brady, Bucs Top Chiefs to Win Super Bowl LV

Tom Brady won his record seventh Super Bowl on Sunday as the Buccaneers topped the Chiefs.

Tom Brady throws against the Falcons in Super Bowl LI.
Play
NFL

The Six Biggest Comebacks in Super Bowl History

The Patriots were involved in three of the six games.