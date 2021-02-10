'Guess Who's Back?': Brady Tweets Hype Video After Parade

Tom Brady is on top of the football world after winning his seventh Super Bowl, and the Buccaneers' quarterback is celebrating accordingly.

Brady spent the afternoon in Tampa at the team's victory boat parade. He tossed the Lombardi Trophy to Rob Gronkowski, gave a peace sign to Antoine Winfield Jr. and ended the day with perhaps one too many beverages. Brady may have notoriously short offseasons, but at least he celebrated championship No. 7 in style on Wednesday.

Brady basked in the glow of his latest Super Bowl on social media shortly after the parade, concluding the video with a phrase that should send a shiver down the spine of the NFL: "We're coming back."

We can only wonder just how many more Brady championship celebrations are in store after Super Bowl LV. Brady threw for 4,633 yards and 40 touchdowns in his age-43 season, adding 10 more touchdowns in the playoffs. With Brady, Gronkowski and much of the Buccaneers' core set to return, perhaps a similar video will be released in February 2022.