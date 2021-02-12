Watt, Texans Agree to Part Ways After Release Request

SI.com
NFL
NFLNCAAFMLBNBAFANTASYSOCCERHOCKEYNCAABSubscribe
Search
Texans Release J.J. Watt: Are the Pittsburgh Steelers His Best Option?
Texans Release J.J. Watt: Are the Pittsburgh Steelers His Best Option?

J.J. Watt, Texans 'Mutually Agreed to Part Ways' After He Requested Release

Author:
Publish date:

The Texans and defensive end J.J. Watt have mutually agreed to part ways, the five-time Pro Bowler announced Friday. 

Watt shared a video and said he initiated the release with ownership.

“I have sat down with the McNair family and I have asked them for my release," Watt said. "We have mutually agreed to part ways at this time.”

Watt, 31, has been a member of the Texans since he was selected with the No. 11 pick in the 2011 NFL draft. In his 10 years in Houston, Watt was named first-team All-Pro five times and won the Walter Peyton Man of the Year award in 2017. 

Watt was set to enter the final season of his six-year, $10 million contract with the Texans. 

Watt said he is "excited and looking forward to a new opportunity" but says it will be "tough to move on" from what has been his home for the past 10 seasons.

In his video to fans, Watt addressed his love and "special" connection with the city of Houston. In 2017, Watt was named SI's Sportsperson of the Year after he helped raise over $37 million for Hurricane Harvey relief in Houston.

"I have tried to do everything in my power to work and earn your respect to try and make you proud on and off the field," Watt said. "You guys have given me everything and more. I can only hope that you feel that I have given everything that I have."

T.J. Watt, J.J.'s brother and member of the Steelers, posted a tweet seemingly attempting to court his brother to Pittsburgh after his announcement.

Watt totaled five sacks and 36 solo tackles during the 2020 season. The Texans went 4–12 on the year and missed the playoffs. 

Watt's release comes as Houston quarterback Deshaun Watson has reportedly requested a trade from the Texans this offseason. Houston general manager Nick Caserio said in January that the Texans have "zero interest" in trading Watson.

YOU MAY LIKE

alex-caruso-lakers-shot
NBA

The Unlikely Closer

He’s an undrafted former G Leaguer who might be the NBA’s most memeable player. But come crunch time, Caruso is one of the most dangerous Lakers.

J.J. Watt walks off the field after a loss to the Titans
Play
NFL

Watt, Texans Agree to Part Ways After Release Request

Houston released J.J. Watt after the five-time Pro Bowler met with ownership.

Maurkice and Mike Pouncey take a photo at the Pro Bowl
Play
NFL

Maurkice and Mike Pouncey Announce NFL Retirement

The Pouncey twins earned a combined 13 trips to the Pro Bowl during their decade in the NFL.

A closeup image of a basketball going through a net
College Basketball

Bluefield College Forfeits Game After Kneeling Players Suspended

Bluefield forfeited Thursday's game against Reinhardt University after players ignored the school president's order to stop kneeling during the national anthem.

Justin-Che-FC-Dallas
Play
Soccer

FC Dallas Loans Prospect Justin Che to Bayern Munich

Che, 17, is a rising center back talent and becomes the latest player to benefit from the clubs' partnership.

Stephen Curry and Juan Toscano-Anderson celebrating
Play
Extra Mustard

Warriors Rookie Knew There Was No Way Steph Would Miss This

Juan Toscano-Anderson started celebrating immediately after passing to a wide-open Stephen Curry.

Stanford logo
College

Inside the Growing Fight to Save Olympic College Sports

At Stanford and other schools, athletes of discontinued sports teams are pushing back—and raising money in the process.

SI's 2021 Magic Eight includes Illinois, Virginia and Baylor
Play
College Basketball

Magic Eight: One of These Teams Will Win March Madness

SI's annual picking of the pool of teams from which the 2021 men's national champ will emerge.