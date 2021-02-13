Report: Eagles Shopping Zach Ertz Along With Carson Wentz

As the Eagles continue to look for trade partner to ship quarterback Carson Wentz out of Philadelphia, it appears Wentz is not the only household name on the trading block. According to ESPN's Jeremy Fowler, veteran tight end Zach Ertz is also among the names the Eagles are seeking to trade.

Ertz, 30, has spent his entire eight-year career with the Eagles. He saw his three-year streak of making the Pro Bowl snap in 2020, when injuries limited him to 11 games and a career-low 335 receiving yards on 36 catches with one touchdown.

Though it's unclear how serious trade talks around Ertz have been, it's possible Ertz and Wentz could be packaged together in a single deal. Ertz is in the final year of his contract and has a base salary of $8.5 million in 2021, with a cap hit of just over $12.4 million. Wentz still has four years and $128 million remaining on his contract, though teams could get out of his deal after next season and absorb nearly $25 million in dead cap money.

The Eagles and Colts have reportedly been discussing a deal for Wentz, per NJ.com's Mike Kaye, which would reunite Wentz with his former offensive coordinator in current Colts coach Frank Reich.