Alex Smith: Comeback 'Threw a Wrench' in Washington's Plans

Were You Impressed With How Cam Newton Handled Heckler?
Alex Smith: Comeback 'Definitely Threw a Wrench' in Washington's Plans

Washington Football Team quarterback Alex Smith spoke candidly with GQ about his comeback from a gruesome leg injury in 2018, saying the team team seemed to prefer he didn't return to football. 

Smith, who suffered a compound right leg fracture, was in danger of losing his leg at one point, making a return to football unlikely. According to Smith, Washington didn't think he would play again. 

"When I decided to come back, I definitely threw a wrench in the team's plan," Smith said. "They didn't see it, didn't want me there, didn't want me to be a part of it, didn't want me to be on the team, the roster, didn't want to give me a chance. Mind you, it was a whole new regime, they came in, I'm like the leftovers and I'm hurt and I'm this liability." 

"Heck no, they didn't want me there."

His injury became more serious when his leg was exposed to a flesh-eating bacteria after his first surgery, but after 16 subsequent surgeries and two years of rehab he was finally able to return the field. Smith also told GQ he didn't receive much help from Washington while rehabbing from his injury. 

"They never thought I was coming back," Smith told GQ. "No one there. I did all my rehab outside of the building. They do ACLs and stuff like that. But walking in with what I had, it's like you got three eyes.

Despite the injury and years of rehab, Smith was able to appear in eight games during the 2020 season and started six of them. He won five of those starts and helped lead Washington to the playoffs. 

Smith was awarded the Comeback Player of the Year at the 2021 NFL Honors. He threw for 1,582 yards and six touchdowns in 2020.

