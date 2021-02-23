Washington Football Team's New Name Coming in 2022

New Washington Football Team Name to Be Released in 2022

It appears as if the Washington Football Team will have a new name starting in 2022.

On a team-created website, WashingtonJourney.com, display text at the top of the page says, "We've transitioned from our old name. Now it's time to write a new legacy. The future of Washington Football arrives in 2022."

The website includes a timeline where fans are able to view the name-creation process and a place for fans to submit their own ideas for the next team name, write their vision for the team and design a uniform and logo.

The website is also displaying some logos and names suggested by fans.

Washington changed its name this past July "in light of recent events around our country and feedback from our community," according to a team-issued statement. Team owner Dan Snyder had previously opposed a name change.

News of a 2022 rebrand is not completely unexpected considering team president Jason Wright told Washington's WJLA last October that "[2021] is fast because of how the brand has to come together through uniforms, through approval processes through the league.

"Next year is fast. There is a pretty good chance we will still be the Washington Football Team next season. We could get there quicker, it's actually pretty hard to get there that quickly because of all the steps that need to happen."

