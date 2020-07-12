Report: Washington Football Team Name Change Appears Imminent

News regarding the Washington football team officially changing its name appears to be imminent.

Yahoo Sports' Charles Robinson reported Saturday that the team will announce a new name in the coming days.

"Washington is about to have a new name in the next 24 to 48 hours," Robinson said on ESPN 103.3 FM in Dallas. "Yeah, that's going to happen, for sure. Definitely happening.

"But I heard the NFL is starting to take steps to tell everybody who has Washington's nickname on its platform, to start scrubbing it, start taking it off. Which means something's coming."

On Saturday night, ESPN's John Keim also reported that Washington is close to having a new name "sooner rather than later."

On July 3, Washington announced that the franchise would "undergo a thorough review of the team's name" following requests for a change to its nickname.

The team said the review formalized the initial discussions it had with the NFL in recent weeks.

"In light of recent events around our country and feedback from our community, the Washington Redskins are announcing the team will undergo a thorough review of the team's name," the organization said in a statement.

The team is expected to change its name, according to multiple reports. A source told the Washington Post that team owner Dan Snyder, who has previously opposed a name change, "has been listening to different people over the last number of weeks."

Last weekend, head coach Ron Rivera told the Washington Post that he and Snyder had been talking about a possible name change for more than a month.

“If we get it done in time for the season, it would be awesome,” Rivera told the Post.

Many Native American leaders have long called for the changing of the nickname, which the franchise has used since 1933.

For years, Snyder has claimed to support Native Americans, but a recent investigation by Sports Illustrated's Jenny Vrentas and Michael Rosenberg reveals that public records tell a less flattering story.