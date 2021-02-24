SI.com
Are the Patriots a Desirable Destination for Quarterbacks?

NFL Rumors: 'Mutual Interest' Between Aaron Jones and Dolphins in Free Agency

Pro Bowl running back Aaron Jones and the Dolphins have a mutual interest in each other, according to the Miami Herald's Barry Jackson. 

According to the Herald, the Dolphins are among the teams that the 26-year-old running back is open to considering in free agency. 

Jones recently completed his fourth season with the Packers, totaling more than 1,000 rushing yards for the second consecutive season. Jones's 1,104 rushing yards were a career-high and he ramped up his production after playing just 14 regular-season games. 

Jones also caught 131 passes for 1,057 yards and six touchdowns in his four years with Green Bay.

According to Over The Cap, Miami has around $22.77 million in cap room to work with, which ranks inside the top 10 in the NFL. Per Jackson, the team could also restructure multiple contracts or release multiple players to create at least $30 million more.

Packers running back Jamaal Williams is also set to be a free agent this offseason. The team drafted A.J. Dillion in the second round of the NFL draft in 2020.

