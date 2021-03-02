SI.com
Lawyer: Girl Injured in Britt Reid Crash 'Likely Has Permanent Brain Damage'

Author:
Publish date:
A view of Arrowhead Stadium

The family attorney for the five-year-old girl injured in a car crash involving former Chiefs assistant coach Britt Reid is speaking out for the first time.

Tom Porto, the attorney for the Young family involved in the accident, spoke with Good Morning America on Tuesday and described the severity of the crash that left the girl critically injured and in a coma.

"She's awake, which is a huge development," Porto said. "Likely she has permanent brain damage that she will endure for the rest of her life. She's not walking."

On Feb. 4, Britt Reid's truck hit two vehicles on the side of a highway entrance ramp, injuring the five-year-old girl, her mother, aunt and four-year-old cousin inside one of the cars. The family had pulled over to the side of the highway to help a 19-year-old relative whose car had run out of gas. The accident happened near the Chiefs' training complex.

According to GMA, police said Reid was "driving at highway speeds when his pickup truck struck the first car." ABC News obtained photos from the crash, showing Reid's truck was totaled and the two cars that police said he ran into were flattened.

The four-year-old and the two adults in the second car suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

"When you look at those pictures, you wonder how anybody made it out of that car alive," Porto said.

According to a search warrant application obtained by ABC News, an officer at the crash site reported smelling "a moderate odor of alcoholic beverages emanating from [Reid]." Reid told investigators he had "two or three drinks" and had a prescription for Adderall when the crash occurred.

Porto said he does not have a toxicology report yet, adding: "We're going to be advocating for the most serious charges and the most serious sentence that Britt could ever receive."

Reid, son of Chiefs head coach Andy Reid, underwent surgery for injuries related to the crash. He had served as Kansas City's outside linebackers coach at the time and was initially placed on administrative leave immediately following the crash. Reid is no longer employed by the team after his contract expired recently and was not renewed.

The crash occurred three days before Kansas City played in Super Bowl LV in Tampa Bay, losing to the Buccaneers. Reid did not travel with the team for the championship game.

The investigation is ongoing and no charges have yet been filed in the case.

The Associated Press contributed to this story.

